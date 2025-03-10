Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of March 10, 2025

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Appropriations



On Tuesday, March 11, the Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Innovative Techniques in Military Construction."

Armed Services

Education & Workforce

Energy and Commerce

Financial Services

Foreign Affairs

On Tuesday, March 11, the Europe Subcommittee will hold a hearing called “Arms Control, International Security, and U.S. Assistance to Europe: Review and Reforms for the State Department.”

On Wednesday, March 12, the Africa Subcommittee will hold a hearing called “Conflict and Persecution in Nigeria: The Case for a CPC Designation.”

Homeland Security

On Tuesday, March 11, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection will hold a hearing entitled “Regulatory Harm or Harmonization? Examining the Opportunity to Improve the Cyber Regulatory Regime.”

On Tuesday, March 11, the Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability will hold a hearing entitled “Eliminating Waste, Fraud, and Abuse at the Department of Homeland Security: Addressing the Biden-Harris Administration’s Failures.”

House Administration

H.Res.198, Providing for the expenses of certain committees of the House of Representatives in the One Hundred Nineteenth Congress (Steil)

Committee Resolution 119-10 – Resolution to approve allocation from the Paid House Committee Internship Program to Committees for 2025

Committee Resolution 119-11 – Resolution to approve Franked Mail Allowances for Committees in the 119th Congress

Resolution dismissing the election contest relating to the office of Representative from the Fourteenth Congressional District of Florida, 1

Resolution dismissing the election contest relating to the office of Representative from the Fourteenth Congressional District of Florida, 2

Resolution dismissing the election contest relating to the office of Representative from the Thirtieth Congressional District of Texas

Resolution dismissing the election contest relating to the office of Representative from the Twenty-eighth Congressional District of Texas

Resolution dismissing the election contest relating to the office of Representative from the at-large Congressional District of Alaska

Judiciary

Natural Resources

H.R. 1820, the Federal Lands Amplified Security for the Homeland (FLASH) Act (Ciscomani)

Oversight & Government Reform

On Tuesday, March 11, the Subcommittee on Government Operations will hold a hearing called “Shifting Gears: Moving from Recovery to Prevention of Improper Payments and Fraud.”

On Tuesday, March 11, the Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement will hold a hearing called “Enhancing Federal, State, and Local Coordination in the Fight Against Criminal Illegal Aliens.”

Rules

On Monday, March 10, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 1156, the Pandemic Unemployment Fraud Enforcement Act (Smith)

H.J. Res. 25, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Internal Revenue Service relating to "Gross Proceeds Reporting by Brokers That Regularly Provide Services Effectuating Digital Asset Sales" (Carey)

H.R.____, the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 (Cole)

Science, Space, and Technology

Small Business

Transportation and Infrastructure

On Tuesday, March 11, the Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment will hold a hearing called "Water Infrastructure Financing: WIFIA and the Clean Water State Revolving Fund."

Veterans Affairs

On Tuesday, March 11, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity will hold a legislative hearing on the following measures:

Ways and Means

On Tuesday, March 11, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a legislative hearing on the following measures:

On Tuesday, March 11, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "After the Hospital: Ensuring Access to Quality Post-Acute Care."

