Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of March 10, 2025
Appropriations
On Tuesday, March 11, the Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Innovative Techniques in Military Construction."
Armed Services
On Tuesday, March 11, the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces will hold a hearing called “The State of U.S. Shipbuilding.”
Education & Workforce
On Tuesday, March 11, the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education will hold a hearing called "Education Without Limits: Exploring the Benefits of School Choice."
Energy and Commerce
On Tuesday, March 11, the Environment Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Maximizing Opportunities for Redeveloping Brownfields Sites: Assessing the Potential for New American Innovation."
Financial Services
On Tuesday, March 11, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "Navigating the Digital Payments Ecosystem: Examining a Federal Framework for Payment Stablecoins and Consequences of a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency."
Foreign Affairs
On Tuesday, March 11, the East Asia and Pacific Subcommittee will hold a hearing called “Reauthorizing the U.S. Development Finance Corporation.”
On Tuesday, March 11, the Europe Subcommittee will hold a hearing called “Arms Control, International Security, and U.S. Assistance to Europe: Review and Reforms for the State Department.”
On Wednesday, March 12, the Africa Subcommittee will hold a hearing called “Conflict and Persecution in Nigeria: The Case for a CPC Designation.”
Homeland Security
On Tuesday, March 11, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection will hold a hearing entitled “Regulatory Harm or Harmonization? Examining the Opportunity to Improve the Cyber Regulatory Regime.”
On Tuesday, March 11, the Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability will hold a hearing entitled “Eliminating Waste, Fraud, and Abuse at the Department of Homeland Security: Addressing the Biden-Harris Administration’s Failures.”
House Administration
On Tuesday, March 11, the Committee on House Administration will hold a full committee markup considering the following:
- H.Res.198, Providing for the expenses of certain committees of the House of Representatives in the One Hundred Nineteenth Congress (Steil)
- Committee Resolution 119-10 – Resolution to approve allocation from the Paid House Committee Internship Program to Committees for 2025
- Committee Resolution 119-11 – Resolution to approve Franked Mail Allowances for Committees in the 119th Congress
- Resolution dismissing the election contest relating to the office of Representative from the Fourteenth Congressional District of Florida, 1
- Resolution dismissing the election contest relating to the office of Representative from the Fourteenth Congressional District of Florida, 2
- Resolution dismissing the election contest relating to the office of Representative from the Thirtieth Congressional District of Texas
- Resolution dismissing the election contest relating to the office of Representative from the Twenty-eighth Congressional District of Texas
- Resolution dismissing the election contest relating to the office of Representative from the at-large Congressional District of Alaska
Judiciary
On Tuesday, March 11, the Subcommittee on Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust will hold a hearing called "Antitrust Law and the NCAA: Examining the Current Climate."
Natural Resources
On Tuesday, March 11, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands will hold a legislative hearing on the following bill:
- H.R. 1820, the Federal Lands Amplified Security for the Homeland (FLASH) Act (Ciscomani)
Oversight & Government Reform
On Tuesday, March 11, the Subcommittee on Government Operations will hold a hearing called “Shifting Gears: Moving from Recovery to Prevention of Improper Payments and Fraud.”
On Tuesday, March 11, the Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement will hold a hearing called “Enhancing Federal, State, and Local Coordination in the Fight Against Criminal Illegal Aliens.”
Rules
On Monday, March 10, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:
- H.R. 1156, the Pandemic Unemployment Fraud Enforcement Act (Smith)
- H.J. Res. 25, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Internal Revenue Service relating to "Gross Proceeds Reporting by Brokers That Regularly Provide Services Effectuating Digital Asset Sales" (Carey)
- H.R.____, the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 (Cole)
Science, Space, and Technology
On Tuesday, March 11, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology will hold a Member Day hearing.
Small Business
On Tuesday, March 11, the Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Regulations will hold a hearing called "Restoring the SBA: Putting Main Street America First."
Transportation and Infrastructure
On Tuesday, March 11, the Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment will hold a hearing called "Water Infrastructure Financing: WIFIA and the Clean Water State Revolving Fund."
Veterans Affairs
On Tuesday, March 11, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity will hold a legislative hearing on the following measures:
- H.R. 913, the Streamlining Aviation for Eligible Veterans Act of 2025 (Obernolte)
- H.R. 980, the Modernizing the Veterans On-Campus Experience Act of 2025 (Van Orden)
- H.R. 1364, the Automotive Support Services to Improve Safe Transportation Act of 2025 (Barrett)
- H.R. 1458, the Veterans Education and Technical Skills Opportunity Act of 2025 (Ciscomani)
- H.R. 1960, the Simplifying Veterans Assistance Act of 2025 (Thompson)
- H.R. 1527, the Reforming Education for Veterans Act (James)
- H.R. 1793, the Veterans Readiness and Employment Transparency Act of 2025 (Hamadeh)
- H.R. 1872, the Fairness in Veterans’ Education Act (Jackson)
- H.R. 1815, the VA Home Loan Program Reform Act (Van Orden)
- H.R. 1814, the Restoring the VA Home Loan Program in Perpetuity Act of 2025 (Van Orden)
- H.R. 1957, the End Veteran Homelessness Act of 2025 (Takano)
- H.R. 1423, the Guard and Reserve Parity Act of 2025 (Levin)
- Discussion Draft, To amend title 38, United States Code, to modify the conditions under which the Secretary of Veterans Affairs is required to redevelop the individualized vocational rehabilitation plan for a veteran, and for other purposes
- H.R. 1803, the Fair Access to Co-ops for Veterans Act of 2025 (Meng)
- Discussion Draft, the Standardizing Treatment and Referral Times Act (Miller-Meeks)
- Discussion Draft, the No Wrong Door for Veterans Act (Miller-Meeks)
- Discussion Draft, the Providing Veterans Essential Medications Act
- Discussion Draft, the Veterans Supporting Prosthetics Opportunities and Recreational Therapy Act (Miller-Meeks)
- Discussion Draft, To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs and the Comptroller General of the United States to report on certain funding shortfalls in the Department of Veterans Affairs
- H.R. 217, the CHIP IN for Veterans Act (Bacon)
- H.R. 1107, the Protecting Veteran Access to Telemedicine Services Act of 2025 (Womack)
- H.R. 1336, the Veterans National Traumatic Brain Injury Treatment Act (Murphy)
- H.R. 658, To amend title 38, United States Code, to establish qualifications for the appointment of a person as a marriage and family therapist, qualified to provide clinical supervision, in the Veterans Health Administration (Brownley)
- Discussion Draft, the Copay Fairness for Veterans Act (Underwood)
- Discussion Draft, the Saving Our Veterans Lives Act (Deluzio)
- Discussion Draft, the Women Veterans Cancer Care Coordination Act (Garcia)
Ways and Means
On Tuesday, March 11, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "After the Hospital: Ensuring Access to Quality Post-Acute Care."
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.