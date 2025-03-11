Dejavoo and Evolv: Announce a Partnership Driving Innovation and Growth in Payments

Visit, Dejavoo at https://dejavoo.io Visit, Evolv at https://poweredbyevolv.com

MINEOLA, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dejavoo , a global leader in payment technology, and Evolv , a trusted name in payment acceptance solutions since 1998, today announced the formalization of their strategic partnership. This collaboration is already transforming the payment landscape through unprecedented integration, enhanced merchant services, and cutting-edge technology.Now, Dejavoo and Evolv are launching the 'Power in Partnership' campaign to celebrate this remarkable partnership and highlight their shared commitment to innovation and excellence.The alliance merges Evolv's extensive industry expertise with Dejavoo's future-ready hardware and software capabilities, providing a seamless, secure, and efficient payment experience. Merchants of all sectors and sizes can now take advantage of reliable, user-friendly payment solutions customized to their evolving needs, fostering measurable growth and operational success.Through this strategic initiative, Dejavoo and Evolv reaffirm their dedication to driving long-term success by combining innovation with trusted expertise in a rapidly evolving payments ecosystem."Since partnering with Dejavoo, Evolv has been able to close deals with merchants more efficiently, thanks to Dejavoo's innovative, user-friendly, and highly reliable payment systems," said Allan Noe, CEO & President of Evolv. "Our clients immediately recognize the value of integrated solutions that work effortlessly from day one.""Evolv shares our vision of empowering businesses with seamless and secure payment solutions," said Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of Dejavoo. "By working together, we provide our partners and their merchants with the tools they need to thrive in today's fast-paced market while preparing them for tomorrow's payment challenges."Join the Evolution in Payments.Why partner with us?• Seamless Integration: From hardware to software, our solutions work together perfectly.• Enhanced Reliability: Backed by two industry leaders with decades of combined experience.• Future-Ready Technology: Stay ahead of the competition with the latest payment innovations.• Exceptional Support: Access comprehensive resources from both Dejavoo and Evolv.Ready to Transform Your Payment Experience?Join the growing network of businesses that trust Dejavoo and Evolv to deliver cutting-edge payment solutions that drive growth and enhance customer satisfaction. Together, we're not just processing payments—we're building the future of commerce.Dejavoo and Evolv: Where Innovation Meets ExpertiseAbout DejavooDejavoo delivers smart and secure payment solutions for businesses, combining innovative technology with seamless integration. Dejavoo's offerings include the iPOSpays omni-commerce gateway, cloud POS systems, fast and secure integrations, and flexible alternative payment options like Buy Now, Pay Later and digital wallets. With advanced Android and Linux terminal lines, Dejavoo ensures reliable, in-person transactions tailored to merchants' needs. Backed by a global network of ISOs, ISVs, and resellers, we empower businesses to thrive with industry-leading point-of-sale technology and personalized support. Explore how Dejavoo can elevate your business at https://dejavoo.io About EvolvFounded in 1998, Evolv partners with banks, associations, and sales offices to provide cutting-edge payment acceptance solutions. As a multi-processor sales office, Evolv offers a comprehensive range of products, including point-of-sale systems, gateways, and payment terminals.In 2017, the company expanded its offerings by investing in VIV, a digital marketing agency, which enhanced its portfolio to include website development, social media management, and paid advertising services. Committed to increasing sales, reducing costs, and mitigating risks for merchants and partners, Evolv continues to drive innovation in the payment industry. For more information, visit https://www.poweredbyevolv.com Allison WoodsMarketing Manager, Evolvmarketing@poweredbyevolv.com

