Marketing Agency Expands Link Building Services to Include Link Gap Analysis and Backlink Audits

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketer , a leading digital marketing agency specializing in SEO and link building services , is expanding its offerings to include Link Gap Analysis and Backlink Audits. These new services will empower businesses to refine their SEO strategies by identifying missed link opportunities and improving the health of their backlink profiles.“As search engines continue to evolve, a strong, high-quality backlink profile remains one of the most critical factors for ranking success,” said Nate Nead, CEO of Marketer.co. “With our expanded services, we’re giving businesses the tools they need to stay ahead of competitors, close link gaps, and strengthen their domain authority.”Enhancing SEO Strategies with Data-Driven Link BuildingWith the addition of Link Gap Analysis, Marketer now helps businesses uncover high-value link-building opportunities by analyzing competitor backlink profiles. This strategic approach allows clients to target authoritative websites their competitors are leveraging, ultimately enhancing their organic search visibility.Similarly, the Backlink Audit service provides a comprehensive evaluation of a website’s existing backlink profile. This process identifies toxic or low-quality links that could be harming search rankings while highlighting areas for improvement.“Backlinks are the backbone of SEO, but not all links are beneficial,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at Marketer.co. “A well-executed backlink audit ensures that our clients’ websites are not only gaining strong links but also eliminating harmful ones that could negatively impact search performance.”Delivering Competitive Advantage to ClientsThe expanded services aim to provide businesses with actionable insights that lead to measurable SEO improvements. By leveraging data-driven analysis, Marketer.co enables companies to increase organic traffic, improve rankings, and build a more resilient online presence.“In today’s competitive digital landscape, simply acquiring backlinks isn’t enough,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at Marketer.co. “Success requires a strategic, analytical approach. Our new offerings give clients an edge by ensuring they capitalize on the best link-building opportunities while mitigating risks from poor-quality backlinks.”Get Started with Link Gap Analysis & Backlink AuditsMarketer.co’s expanded link-building services are now available to businesses looking to improve their SEO performance. To learn more, visit www.marketer.co or contact the team directly.About Marketer.coMarketer.co is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, content marketing, and high-quality link-building strategies via Link.Build . With a data-driven approach, the agency has helped businesses of all sizes improve their online visibility, organic traffic, and search engine rankings.

