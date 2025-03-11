Priority Tire Becomes The Official Sponsor of Three NASCAR Xfinity Series Drivers

Priority Tire Nascar Xfinity Driver Sponsorship

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Priority Tire continues its successful streak of events with a new large announcement. The company became a multi-race sponsor in the Xfinity Series. As it is the tire retailer’s first entry in the motorsport world, it represents a huge turning point for the company, and also its response to the ever-growing interest in the car races.

Priority Tire as the Official Sponsor

Priority Tire announces its official sponsorship of NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Patrick Emerling, Alex Labbe, and Nick Leitz for the 2025 racing season. This new partnership, which follows the company’s impressive growth in the previous years, underscores Priority Tire’s commitment in expanding its footprint and influence in the motorsports industry.

“We are happy to become a sponsor of NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Patrick Emerling, Alex Labbe, and Nick Leitz,” said Dimitri Chernyak, President of Priority Tire. “The partnership represents a significant milestone for our company, and we are delighted to participate.”

Priority Tire’s sponsorship includes seven races for the mentioned drivers of the SS Green Light Racing team, distributed over six months:

- Homestead-Miami Speedway – March 22

- Texas Motor Speedway – May 3

- Charlotte Motor Speedway – May 24

- Pocono Raceway – June 21

- Chicago Street Race – July 4

- Watkins Glen International – August 9

- Daytona International Speedway – August 22

Establishing a presence in one of the most exciting racing series, Priority Tire looks forward to this season’s thrilling competition and strategic growth.

"Alex, Nick, and I are thrilled to partner with Priority Tire. Like NASCAR fans, we're obviously all car guys. Priority Tire is an awesome resource for tires for just about any vehicle," said Emerling. "This is a big step for Priority Tire, and I'm excited to see how they grow through this partnership."

Stay tuned for updates on the team’s performance throughout the season, as Priority Tire continues to support innovation, excellence, and speed-both on and off the track.

About Priority Tire:

Priority Tire is an online tire shop operating for more than 20 years in the US tire market. Priority Tire’s mission is to transform the tire shopping experience by providing the smoothest order, delivery, and installation flow to their customers. Operating from multiple warehouses across the country, the tire retailer deals with the distribution of top-tier and budget-friendly tire brands. Apart from the common passenger car, SUV, and light truck tires, they also provide tires for EVs and specialty vehicles.

