COS Systems and Calix Expand PON Networks in the Nordics

The Nordics lead in broadband innovation, and we’re excited to bring cutting-edge PON technology to Sweden and beyond. With COS, we help operators deploy smarter, more sustainable fibre networks.” — Patricia Öien Ingemarsson, Sales Manager Nordics at Calix.

UMEå, SWEDEN, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nordics have long been at the forefront of fibre rollouts, and while Active Ethernet has historically dominated the region, the global shift towards PON (Passive Optical Network) technology is gaining momentum. As a market leader in FTTH solutions across North America, Calix is now introducing its innovative PON solutions to the Nordics in collaboration with COS Systems, enabling operators to seamlessly modernise and scale their networks.“The Nordics have always led the way in broadband innovation, and we’re excited to bring our cutting-edge PON technology to Sweden and beyond. Together with COS Systems, we are making it easier than ever for operators to deploy smarter, more sustainable fibre networks,” says Patricia Öien Ingemarsson, Sales Manager Nordics at Calix.Why Calix PON?Active Ethernet networks provide a dedicated fibre connection to each user, ensuring consistent bandwidth and high performance. However, they require energy-intensive switches distributed throughout the network footprint. PON, on the other hand, utilises a shared fibre infrastructure with optical splitters (mirrors) to distribute signals, making it more cost-efficient and less vulnerable. While traditional concerns around PON have centred on potential bandwidth contention, advancements from industry leaders such as Calix now enable multi-gigabit speeds on XGS – PON, 50G Pon and beyond . Compared to Active Ethernet, PON technology from Calix delivers several key advantages:● Lower energy consumption – A greener, more cost-efficient network● Scalable capacity management – Seamlessly meets growing demand● Optimised operations & maintenance – Automation streamlines network management● Simplification – Easy and quick setup for fast roll-out● IP/MPLS enabled platform, with integrated BNG capabilities● Modular, Compact (1RU) High-density OLTsA Seamless Transition with COS Systems & Calix!With a long-standing global partnership, Calix and COS Systems provide a fully integrated solution to support network owners and operators. COS Systems offers a comprehensive broadband management platform (BSS/OSS), ensuring a smooth, automated migration to PON.The deep integration between COS Systems & SMx SDN Controller - an advanced network Manager with a REST based API and NetConfYANG configuration model enables:● Automated provisioning – Simplifies service activation for new customers● Network Sync & Registry – Ensures seamless operation and accurate element tracking● 24/7 Monitoring & Diagnostics – Detects disruptions, analyses ONT status, and enables remote troubleshooting with real-time visibility into connected devicesWith this integration, operators benefit from a scalable, automated solution that maximises efficiency, minimises downtime, and provides unparalleled flexibility.“Our collaboration with Calix has been incredibly successful, and we’re thrilled to expand it further. By integrating our solutions, we empower operators with a seamless transition to PON, optimising everything from service activation to troubleshooting,” says Mikael Philipsson, CEO of COS Systems.Meet the Calix / COS team at the upcoming Stadsnätsföreningens Årskonferens March 24-26 in Jönköping!About CalixWith a 25-year legacy of empowering broadband service providers, Calix delivers an end-to-end broadband platform—from the access edge to in-home Wi-Fi networks. Our solutions integrate hardware, software, and cloud-based analytics while upholding the highest standards for energy efficiency and sustainability under the EU Code of Conduct. With over 1,600 customers worldwide, including more than 600 providers operating 10G XGS-PON networks, Calix continues to transform broadband across North America and beyond.About COS SystemsCOS Systems is a Swedish-based company that delivers cloud-hosted software to plan, build, and manage broadband networks worldwide. Our flagship platform, COS Business Engine, is a proven BSS/OSS solution that supports both traditional ISPs and Open Access networks. COS FSM optimises scheduling, dispatching, and task management for a more efficient and integrated workflow.With an end-to-end approach, our solutions enable self-service management, digital sales, and marketing through an intuitive online marketplace. Designed for ease of use, COS Business Engine enhances both the customer and employee experience—driving higher take-up rates and maximising revenue.

Seamless Fiber Network Management with COS Business Engine and Calix Integration

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.