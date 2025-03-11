Unily Unveils Bold New Brand Identity, Reinforcing Position as the Only True Enterprise EX Platform

Unily's bold new logo inspired by speed and agility

Unily announces a new brand identity reflecting its mission to drive organizational velocity for the world's largest and most complex organizations.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unily , the award-winning Employee Experience Platform, has announced a new brand identity aligned to its position as the only triple Leader in the space. This includes an updated logo, website and color palette, with all elements reflecting the company’s status as the platform of choice for industry leaders worldwide.It also underlines Unily’s commitment to maximizing organizational velocity for the world’s most demanding enterprises. At a time of great volatility, many large organizations with global workforces are struggling to shapeshift. Unily’s platform helps them reduce friction, increase employee efficiency and pivot at speed.Chris Ciauri, CEO at Unily, commented:“As the only company in the industry to be recognized as a Leader by the top three analyst firms, we’re committed to helping enterprises thrive in a rapidly changing world.“We speak with senior leaders every day and their needs are clear. They want to drive productivity and execute faster, rather than be held back by silos and disengagement. We’ll continue to lead the way in enabling organizational velocity for them and our brand identity reinforces this.”Unily’s new logo symbolizes the company’s maturity over the last two decades, from an intranet solution to a scalable Employee Experience Platform. Its new visual identity signifies forward momentum achieved through seamless connection, while the refreshed website will offer deeper insights into how enterprises can navigate the changing landscape.Katy Hiller, Chief Marketing Officer at Unily, added:“This is more than just a visual transformation. Our new brand identity serves a dual purpose – looking ahead at the challenges faced by large enterprises, while emphasizing why Unily is already trusted by so many of them.Speed and adaptability are key to us and our customers, and the Unily brand now reflects this.”ENDSAbout UnilyUnily maximizes organizational velocity for the world’s most demanding organizations, enabling them to operate at new speed and achieve execution excellence across a modern distributed workforce. It is the only company in the industry to be ranked as a leader by all the top three analyst firms of Gartner, Forrester Wave and IDC. Enterprises around the globe, including Shell, CVS Health, The Estée Lauder Companies and many more rely on Unily's world-class, AI-enhanced SaaS technology.

