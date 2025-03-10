Gov. Ron DeSantis, Border Czar Tom Homan, and Fmr DHS Sec. Chad Wolf at New College Socratic Stage for Immigration Talk

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, President Donald J. Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan, and Former Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf will take the Socratic Stage at New College of Florida on March 20, 2025, for a high-level discussion on border security, national sovereignty, and the rule of law—one of the most pressing issues facing the country today.With the U.S. experiencing one of the largest border crises in history, this event will provide a critical forum for deep discussion and open debate on immigration policy, enforcement strategies, and national security.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will participate in the conversation, offering insight into Florida’s bold action in border security and state-level immigration enforcement initiatives. The discussion will be moderated by New College President Richard Corcoran.Homan, a seasoned law enforcement veteran and Border Czar under President Donald J. Trump, has been a leading advocate for stronger immigration enforcement measures. Wolf, who served as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, brings an insider’s perspective on federal immigration policy, national security, and the operational challenges of securing the U.S. border."We are honored to have Governor Ron DeSantis, Border Czar Tom Homan, and Former Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf join us at New College of Florida for this important discussion,” said New College President Richard Corcoran. "We believe that open, honest, and sometimes challenging discussions are essential for preserving democratic ideals. New College is committed to fostering intellectual courage, fearless inquiry, and respectful discourse. We strive to host the most engaging and significant conversations on our stage."This free and public event will include a moderated discussion followed by an audience Q & A, giving attendees the opportunity to engage directly with three of the nation’s most influential figures on immigration and border policy.The discussion will be livestreamed on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter). For more details, ticketing, and livestream access, visit NCF.edu/SocraticStage Founded in 1960, New College of Florida is a top-ranked public liberal arts college and serves as Florida’s Honors College. Recognized for its academic excellence, rigorous inquiry, and commitment to free expression, New College offers more than 50 undergraduate majors, graduate programs in Applied Data Science and Marine Mammal Science, and a growing NAIA athletics program.For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:Director of Public Policy Events

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.