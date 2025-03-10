alt.ai announces altDataStock, Asia's largest AI training data sales platform

alt.ai announces altDataStock, Asia's largest AI training data sales platformーProviding multi-language datasets (text, voice, image, etc.) from Japan and across Asia to accelerate next-generation AI development

Providing multi-language datasets (text, voice, image, etc.) from Japan and across Asia to accelerate next-generation AI development

We provide and support AX solutions that realize DX through AI technology in a wide range of industries including IT, finance, construction, logistics, media, manufacturing, retail, and service sectors.Please feel free to contact us.Katsuya Asai・Yoichi Kunishima(AX Research & Solutions Division)e-mail: ai_solutions@alt.ai TOKYO, JAPAN, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- alt Inc. ( https://alt.ai/en/ , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura) has launched altDataStock ( https://alt.ai/altdatastock/ ), Asia's largest AI training data sales platform. The platform offers high-quality AI training data including text, voice, image, and video, supporting the maximization of machine learning model performance. It also provides datasets in multiple Asian languages, including Japanese, to meet international AI development needs. Datasets can be customized according to customer requirements based on domain, era, attributes, and other factors, aiming to solve persistent challenges in Asian languages.alt is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market as the first generative AI stock and has obtained ISMS (Information Security Management System) certification, developing and providing AI technology under a sophisticated information security framework. alt's large language model LHTM-OPT2 has achieved world-leading accuracy as a lightweight LLM in Japanese retrieval-augmented generation tasks, and through collaboration with SambaNova, has realized record-breaking Japanese LLM inference speeds with an average of 500 TPS (tokens per second) and maximum of 796 TPS.*For reference:alt.ai’s LHTM-OPT2 achieves world's highest accuracy and inference speed as a lightweight LLM with Japanese RAG (Retrieval-augmented generation) : https://alt.ai/en/news/5696/ Furthermore, alt is one of the few LLM development companies selected for the Japanese government's GENIAC program and has secured national funding. It is also promoting technological advancement in the generative AI field through collaboration with the Singaporean government's national AI program AI Singapore Leveraging alt's LLM development expertise, altDataStock provides high-quality data that contributes to improving the quality of other modalities, such as text-to-speech in Asian languages, which have lagged behind the rapid development of LLMs. This addresses key challenges faced by North American and European technology companies hoping to enter Asian markets like Japan and Korea: lack of both data access and understanding of complex local business environments. For example, Japan's Personal Information Protection Law and similar laws in Korea impose strict restrictions on cross-border data transfers.Understanding and adapting to market-specific consumer behaviors and preferences in each country creates additional entry barriers. altDataStock enables overseas companies to effectively develop and improve products and services in Asia by providing high-quality datasets that reflect the languages, dialects, and cultural nuances of various Asian countries.altDataStock offers hands-on support through consulting services for AI system implementation, technology transfer and local AI utilization. Additionally, the platform establishes flexible data management systems compliant with each country's data regulations and legal frameworks, providing an environment where data can be used with confidence for AI development.Furthermore, the service will provide custom datasets tailored to the specific needs of Asian markets based on in-depth research. This allows companies to accurately reflect local consumer psychology and behavioral patterns, enabling effective product localization. Through such comprehensive support, altDataStock offers North American companies a path to rapidly and smoothly deploy services in Asian markets.For platform operations, alt will strengthen its service delivery system by actively collaborating with data creation/provision players in Japan and Asia, represented by APTO, Inc.◼︎Comment from Ryo Takashina, CEO of Collaboration Partner APTO, Inc.Since the emergence of generative AI, the importance of high-quality training data has rapidly increased. With the launch of altDataStock, many companies will be able to quickly obtain the necessary data, significantly lowering the barriers to AI development. I believe this will become an important platform for accelerating AI development not only domestically but also in the global market. As a partner, we will continue to contribute to improving data quality and supporting the acceleration of AI development.■About APTO, Inc.APTO provides AI development support services focused on data, which has the most significant impact on accuracy in all AI development. The company has been highly evaluated by many domestic and international enterprises for supporting AI development efforts that have stalled due to data challenges, through services such as harBest, a data collection and annotation platform utilizing crowd workers, and harBest Dataset, which accelerates the preparation of data that becomes a bottleneck in the initial stages.▼harBest, the world's fastest data collection and creation platform▼harBest, a data collection and creation point-earning appURL: https://harbest.site PV: https://youtu.be/uFm3eoO4G0E ■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, CLONEdev, and altTalk, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.