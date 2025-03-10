‘Through the Eyes of this Black Woman: Continuing to Rise,’ A Powerful Voice at London Bookfair 2025

Dr. Thomasina M. Portis

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Explora Books is proud to present ‘ Through the Eyes of This Black Woman: Continuing to Rise ’ by Dr. Thomasina M. Portis at the prestigious London Bookfair (LBF) 2025, taking place from March 11-13 at Olympia London. While Dr. Portis will not be attending in person, her thought-provoking work will be prominently featured at Stand 3E38, where Explora Books will engage with industry professionals to amplify its reach and impact.‘Through the Eyes of This Black Woman: Continuing to Rise’ delivers an interesting analysis of historical and contemporary racial disparities, drawing a striking parallel between the Apostle Paul's epistles addressing the struggles of the Gentiles and the ongoing challenges faced by Black Americans. Dr. Portis meticulously examines the systemic barriers erected by White supremacy ideology and their lasting impact on economic and social equity.With an unflinching narrative, Dr. Portis presents an undeniable counterpoint to the revisionist tendencies that seek to obscure the realities of Black history. Her work underscores the resilience of Black Americans, emphasizing their triumphs over oppression and systemic racism. As Dr. Ralph W. Canty, former South Carolina legislator and 9th President of The Progressive Baptist Convention, USA, states, “This book is a worthwhile read in every local, state, and national legislative body and in every seminary.”A particularly compelling aspect of Dr. Portis’ work is its focus on economic disparities and the deliberate policies—such as gerrymandering, redlining, and voter suppression—that have hindered Black financial advancement. Dr. Lucy J. Reuben, Ph.D., Managing Director of SKEEA, highlights the book’s critical insights, noting that it “summarily chronicles historical and current contexts of economic disparity while showcasing Black business success against systemic odds.”The London Bookfair, a premier global event in the publishing industry, brings together publishers, agents, and thought leaders to explore the future of creative content. As Explora Books showcases ‘Through the Eyes of This Black Woman: Continuing to Rise,’ it invites global publishers, educators, and policymakers to discover this essential work. Attendees are encouraged to visit Stand 3E38 to learn more about this powerful book and discuss opportunities for collaboration and distribution.For media inquiries, rights discussions, or more information on ‘Through the Eyes of This Black Woman: Continuing to Rise,’ contact Explora Books at (236) 259-4886.Join the conversation at LBF 2025 and be part of the movement to amplify critical voices that shape history and inspire change.

