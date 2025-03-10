American Christian Leaders for Israel Celebrate a Decade of Unity

For more than 35 years, Susan has pioneered the development of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem in the United States and around the world. She currently serves as the ministry’s USA Director and is a member of the ICEJ’s international Board o American Christian Leaders for Israel

When we unite, we represent the voice of millions, speaking to them and for them. No single voice is loud enough to speak on behalf of 70 million Christians in America.” — Dr. Susan Michael

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Christian Leaders for Israel (ACLI) celebrated its 10th anniversary at the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Convention in Dallas, Texas. Under the massive steel-framed atrium at the Gaylord Texan Resort, over 100 Christian influencers gathered to mark the occasion and applaud ACLI’s growth to a network of over 3,000 Christian leaders working collaboratively in support of Israel. NRB’s convention of nearly 6,000 attendees has become the largest annual pro-Israel Christian event in the United States and was the natural place to celebrate this occasion. ACLI Advisory Board members President and CEO of NRB Troy Miller, Bishop Robert Stearns of Eagles Wings, and Regent University, Robertson School of Government Dean Michele Bachmann joined the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem in the United States USA President Dr. Susan Michael at the 10th-anniversary celebration where ACLI presented a historic resolution reaffirming the Jewish's people inalienable right to Judea and Samaria.“NRB is partnering step-in-step with ACLI on all its initiatives and activities going forward,” said Troy who explained that as a coalition ACLI represents millions of Christians across the country and has the power to affect change.“When we unite, we represent the voice of millions, speaking to them and for them,” Dr. Susan Michael said. “No single voice is loud enough to speak on behalf of 70 million Christians in America.” ACLI is a collaborative platform that brings Christian leaders together, so they have a louder impact as one.ACLI has been able to respond quickly and collaboratively to every threat to the Jewish people or crisis facing the nation of Israel since its inception in 2015 when President Barack Obama pursued a controversial nuclear deal with Iran. A group of 12 Christian leaders met to share their deep concerns over the existential threat posed by a potentially nuclear-armed Iran. They decided to form an informal alliance called American Christian Leaders for Israel, a network of leaders similar to the “Conference of Presidents,” an umbrella organization that coordinates the activities of numerous American Jewish organizations. The idea was that an organized network could respond more quickly to threats and crises and that a united voice of many Christian leaders representing tens of millions of Christians in America would have a far greater impact than any individual leader or organization.ACLI was poised and ready to support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address given directly to U.S. Congress and warning the American people that the proposed deal would not prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons but instead pave the way for it.ACLI’s advocacy efforts continued in 2016 as they sought to clarify presidential candidates’ positions on Israel, ultimately helping to secure Donald Trump’s commitment to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. In the wake of Hamas’s brutal attack on October 7, 2023, ACLI took swift action by issuing letters to President Joe Biden and the Secretary-General of the United Nations. They also addressed over 300 university presidents, urging them to combat antisemitism on campus and enhance security measures for Jewish students.The success and impact of ACLI over the past decade can be attributed to its dedicated Advisory Board. Key members of this esteemed board also include Gary Bauer, president of American Values; Gordon Robertson, president of the Christian Broadcasting Network; Joel Rosenberg founder All Israel News, Johnnie Moore president of JDA Worldwide, and Sammy Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, among others.At the milestone NRB event, ACLI presented a resolution outlining the biblical history of Judea and Samaria. The resolution calls for the American government to refrain from pressuring Israel to relinquish its biblical heartland.Everyone present was privy to President Donald Trump's two-week-old statement that he would articulate America’s position on Judea and Samaria in a matter of weeks. Dr. Susan Michael said, "We are at a moment in history where there is a conversation taking place in Washington, D.C. about Judea and Samaria." Over 200 Christian leaders spoke into that moment by signing ACLI's resolution that has since been delivered to the White House.About American Christian Leaders for Israel:American Christian Leaders for Israel seeks to provide a unified voice of truth to the American public in support of Israel and the Jewish people and on behalf of tens of millions of American Christians we collectively represent. ACLI is a project of the U.S.A. Branch of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem. She currently serves as the ministry’s USA President and is a member of the ICEJ’s International Board of Directors.Susan’s involvement with the ICEJ began as a graduate student at Jerusalem University College in 1980, the same year the Christian Embassy was first established. Upon completing her master’s degree in Judeo-Christian Studies, she returned from Israel with a heart to further the Embassy’s mission among fellow Americans. After a season assisting the ministry’s international leadership to host a series of high-profile pro-Israel conferences across the USA, she was asked to head up the ICEJ’s U.S. Branch.

