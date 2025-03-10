Ductile Iron Pipe Industry Analysis in East Asia are Expected to Reach US$ 5.14 Billion by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Ductile Iron Pipe Industry Analysis in East Asia

The ductile iron pipe industry in EA is driven by urbanization, infrastructure projects, and demand for durable, corrosion-resistant water & wastewater solution

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent industry report published by Fact.MR indicates that East Asian demand for ductile iron pipes is set to touch a market value of US$ 2.66 billion in 2024. The market of East Asia is expected to grow at 6.8% CAGR and will touch US$ 5.14 billion by the end of 2034.Growing need for ductile iron pipes in East Asia is in direct correlation with development projects in infrastructure. With greater investment from East Asian nations for water and wastewater infrastructure upgradation and expansion, the demand for safe and long-lasting solutions like ductile iron pipes is growing. High-speed urbanization in the region is contributing to greater water supply and wastewater treatment system demands. Ductile iron pipes tend to be the choice of use in such applications due to their strength, resistance to corrosion, and longevity.Government programs and policies to enhance water supply and sanitation infrastructure are projected to have a positive effect on demand for ductile iron pipes. Investment, subsidies, and regulation on infrastructure activities are expected to result in the use of more ductile iron pipes due to the environmentally friendly method. Rising industrial activity in East Asia typically requires strong and dependable piping systems for various uses. Ductile iron pipes are better for industrial use due to their strength and toughness.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9808 Key Takeaways from Market Study:East Asia's ductile iron pipe market is projected to reach US$ 2.66 billion in 2024.The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2034, reaching US$ 5.14 billion by 2034.China's ductile iron pipe market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2.24 billion in 2024, with a projected CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period, reaching US$ 4.57 billion by 2034.Japan's market is estimated at US$ 270.7 million in 2024.South Korea's market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2034.Pipes with diameters ranging from DN 700 to DN 1000 are expected to account for more than 30% of the market share in 2024.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Ductile Iron Pipe Industry Analysis in East Asia:Kubota Corporation; Shanxi Ductile Iron Pipes Co., Ltd.; Benxi Beitai Ductile Cast Iron Pipes Co., Ltd.Country-wise Insights:China's ductile iron pipe market is expected to experience substantial growth, driven by rapid urbanization and extensive infrastructure development. Valued at US$ 2.24 billion in 2024, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4%, reaching US$ 4.57 billion by 2034.The increasing demand for ductile iron pipes in sewage and water supply systems highlights their critical role in urban expansion and infrastructure projects. Additionally, growing awareness of water and wastewater management is further fueling demand, as these pipes offer superior durability and corrosion resistance, making them a preferred choice for long-term infrastructure solutions.Category-wise Insights:Ductile iron pipes with DN 700 to DN 1000 diameters are widely recognized for their exceptional strength, durability, and ease of installation. With a market value of US$ 825 million in 2024, this segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8%, reaching US$ 1.78 billion by 2034. These pipes are highly resistant to external loads and can withstand high-pressure conditions, making them ideal for critical applications such as water and wastewater transport. Additionally, their relatively easier installation process enables faster project completion and cost savings, making them a preferred choice for large-scale infrastructure projects.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9808 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ductile iron pipes in East Asia, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of diameter, application, external protection, sales channel, and country. By diameter, the market includes pipes ranging from DN 80 to DN 300, DN 350 to DN 600, DN 700 to DN 1000, DN 1200 to DN 2000, and DN 2000 & above, catering to different infrastructure needs. In terms of application, ductile iron pipes are widely used for potable water distribution, sewage & wastewater management, irrigation, and mining.The external protection of these pipes varies, including Zn/Zn-Al + Bitumen/Epoxy, PE, PU, and Ceramic Epoxy coatings to enhance durability. The market operates through both direct sales and indirect sales channels. Geographically, the key markets in East Asia include China, Japan, and South Korea, where rapid urbanization and infrastructure expansion drive demand for these high-strength, corrosion-resistant pipes.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global ductile iron pipe market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 9.33 billion in 2024 and reach US$ 15.34 billion by 2034-end with the market expanding steadily at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034.Newly released data by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global flexible pipe market size is valued at US$ 1.08 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1.73 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 