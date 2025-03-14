Open day and Job fair for students and Job seekers
Read today and become better tomorrow”LINDEN HIGHWAY, REGION 4, GUYANA, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Guyana held its annual Career Day and Job Fair 2025, on 7th and 8th March 2025 at its Turkeyen Campus, Guyana, which provided potential students with opportunities to learn about the many courses available to them. Also, people interested in finding jobs were provided with a safe space to visit many of the sponsors' booths and learn about the existing job opportunities.
This year's Career Day and Job Fair attracted many people. Some needed guidance on how to apply for jobs, and others wanted to learn about their career paths. Many sponsors were provided with opportunities to display their products and students to those who would attend this important event.
Well, Geary Reid, a global and International author of 104 non-fiction books, was among some exhibitors. For those who visited him, he shared some Strategic Human Resources Management insights about how they can be appropriately prepared for jobs and become good candidates for promotions. He took the opportunity to carefully listen to many of them and share some academic and practical ways of maximizing available opportunities, as stated below.
1. Winning the next interview
A person who wants to be successful in an interview has a lot of work to do. Employers will not call them if they are not ready. The person who needs the job should try to meet the employer's requirements, as that is the least they can do. They should also understand the basics of interviews very early.
One way of meeting the employer's requirements is through academic pursuit. People must spend time learning. They do not have to study to become a professor, but they must increase their knowledge in the area of employment they want. Sometimes, people need to study different areas to make themselves marketable, especially if many others have the same academic background. Studying in a different area can give people an advantage.
Some professional areas need specialists. People’s experience of doing one primary task may allow them to be considered as a possible candidate for employment. However, with so many changes, organizations seek multi-skilled people. Therefore, potential applicants have to seek additional skills to gain some important employment opportunities. This may require changing positions within the same organization or assisting other people in the same organization to gain additional skills. If those do not work, then they may have to change organizations to gain additional skills that will allow them to obtain the significant employment opportunities they want.
When people’s applications, curriculum vitae, and résumé are professionally prepared, they will capture the attention of those receiving them. Therefore, they must take some time and have their documents properly prepared. Many people have the right skills and academic background, but because of the poor presentation of their documents, they are not short-listed or interviewed.
When sending documents for a vacancy, people must ensure that certain key areas are adequately written, such as their academic background, experiences, core competencies, employment history, etc. Their telephone number must also be properly indicated, especially if they seek overseas employment. Most employers will call to invite the applicant to the interview. Their postal address must also be professionally displayed. Once they are successful at the interview, the employment contract and offer letter may be posted to their mailing address.
Candidates must provide their references in a manner that employers can quickly contact them. Their references may impact whether they will be shortlisted or not. Decide on the people who will be included as references and know how many should be provided. Before including someone as a reference, ensure that updated information about them is collected and find out if they are willing to have their name included in the application for a particular organization.
2. Preparing for work
A healthy working life is necessary. However, people will need to be aware of what happens before they start to work. Many people sometimes pay little attention to the preparation for their career. Schooling, which is the initial step toward their future, is an important part of their life. If their schooling life is poor, it can probably lead them toward a challenging future, unless they are able to make a vast change.
Various choices will shape their career paths. They must be able to make wise choices, for they will see what life can offer. Their present career can benefit their future. If they have not started on the right career path, then they can make efforts to change courses so that they can fulfill their dreams. Never stop pursuing those important dreams.
Studying is always an area of importance that can lead them toward becoming senior executives within an organization that provides technical knowledge. Additionally, some learning institutions that offer more practical learning exist. Whatever the learning options, try to increase or build on their knowledge base. The information they may be engaged in now could be that which will take them through life. Do not restrain themselves from increasing their knowledge since many people may depend on what they know.
Besides all the knowledge they have acquired and the assumption that they are ready for work, managing people and software is becoming important for people entering the workforce. If they are presently employed, they learn how to use computers and other technologies since they may need to produce reports. Many organizations are now looking to use information technology for regularly updated information that will enable them to enhance their decision-making in a competitive environment. Therefore, their ability to embrace and understand software skills will be necessary.
3. Enjoying work
Working is an awesome experience. However, this blessing may, at times, seem painful to some people. There are many reasons for people to work in life. They may have to work to survive, provide for their family, or achieve the goals that they have set for themselves. But whatever the reasons for working, they should be able to enjoy doing it.
Employees face many challenges, but if they keep working skillfully, they may be able to find ways to overcome some of them. Some challenges can be eliminated as they build friendships and create good networks. They also have the opportunity to find a companion in the workplace.
Work provides people with many benefits that they would not be able to enjoy if they were at home, such as travel exposure, compensation, physical exercise, and capacity-building, which in turn allow for self-development. As they work, they may be able to go places and meet people, some of whom may help with their personal development or contribute to their success.
Working can be fun for many employees; it provides the opportunity to become a great leader or a good follower. However, they must make that choice today. As they work, they may be recognized for what they do. The social events that they participate in may provide them with many awards. Be joyful at work and find moments to smile and laugh.
4. Becoming a good candidate for promotion
Working for many years at an organization is not the only reason leaders consider an employee for promotion. Each employee must do certain things to give themselves an opportunity to be promoted. Employees sometimes feel that if they want an increase in compensation or greater recognition, they have to change organizations. However, if an employee’s performance and knowledge meet the leaders’ requirements, then that employee can be promoted so that their compensation and recognition can increase within the same organization.
One way employees can give themselves an opportunity to be promoted is to ensure that they are consistently punctual and regular at work. While some employees may see this as an insignificant area for assessment, it is, in fact, a critical area that will determine their success. Leaders often stress the importance of employees coming to work on time and will not promote those who do not respect the organization’s work time.
It may be important for them to spend some time studying their leader. If they do not know their leader’s style, they may not know how to build a good and professional relationship with them.
While they are awaiting an anticipated promotion, it is recommended that they increase their academics. They may have to invest in their finances, but this will be a beneficial investment in the long term since they can become a prime candidate for promotion when that time arrives. Additionally, as the need arises, they increase their skills since any promotion opportunity may require employees with specific skill sets essential for the vacancy post.
Furthermore, be willing to go the extra mile for the leaders and the organization. This may require employees to sacrifice time, energy, and monetary compensation. Remember, if employees demonstrate their commitment to the organization, chances are high that they will be considered above the other candidates when a vacancy arises.
Ensure that the output is consistent with the quality of work expected by the organization. If employees’ output is below expectations, they can be replaced, as the organization wants to increase its profit. Also, health and safety should be a daily concern for each employee.
Employees must build friendships at work and try to engage in meaningful conversations. Remember to choose friends and associates wisely since people create perceptions of employees based on who they associate with. The leaders will need to hear from the employees, so be willing to provide regular feedback. Do not always wait to be called upon for a progress report; instead, try to keep them regularly informed on tasks and projects undertaken. Be willing to help others so that they will be of great value to the organization.
5. The benefits of work
Working is a big challenge for many people. Due to the challenges that employees may share with their friends and family, some people decide that they hate work. Children may see their parents working long hours and decide that they do not want to work for any organization. However, while work will always have its challenges, there are many benefits for those employed.
Employees know that as long as they perform their duties for their leaders, they will be compensated at the end of the week or month. Many people would like to have greater compensation. Still, they must remember that many other people do not have any regular flow of income, so they must be thankful for whatever money they receive. This compensation will allow employees to meet their financial needs, and if they use their money wisely, they may be able to construct their own houses, purchase vehicles, or have savings. Those working may also receive many other benefits, such as sales commissions, bonuses, medical benefits, various allowances, and long service awards.
When working, people can develop many friendships among employees, customers, suppliers, and representatives from government agencies and the private sector. Besides the friendships that some employees may enjoy, there are opportunities to find companions at the workplace. Many people may not join an organization looking for a companion. Still, their quality of work, mannerisms, and lifestyle may cause at least one of their fellow employees to be attracted to them, and thereafter, it is time for marriage and family life.
As people go through many stresses and family challenges at home, they may seek employment to escape their home and family issues. In this case, money may not be the main reason why they are working, but because they can spend most of their time away from family matters and stress, they consider this a worthwhile incentive for relieving the pressures and monotony of home life.
Those working may recognize that they can engage in daily exercise that will keep them in shape and allow them to be healthy. People's diets must be carefully monitored if they want to remain healthy.
When people work, they can develop professional skills in many areas. Those with developed skills may benefit from increased compensation, as they may be promoted because of their knowledge and skills. The workplace can cause many people to find their talents. Working may also allow people to be a source of motivation to others, as other people choose to work because they want to be motivated. From this literature, the reasons why people choose to work will become clearer to them. So, work hard and smart. Be a great employee and enjoy the benefits.
For more information about Geary Reid and his books, please use these contact information, Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/author/gearyreid, Website: www.reidnlearn.com, Facebook: ReidnLearn, Email: info@reidnlearn.com, Mobile #: 592-645-2240.
