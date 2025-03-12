ProHance Appoints Saurabh Sharma as Chief Operating Officer

Saurabh Sharma, COO, ProHance

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , a new-age Workforce Analytics and Operations Enablement platform announces the appointment of Saurabh Sharma as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).Saurabh has been an integral part of ProHance’s leadership team, previously serving as Senior Vice President of Growth & Demand Generation. In this role, he played a pivotal part in expanding the company’s brand presence, driving business growth, and strengthening market positioning.As COO, Saurabh will oversee Customer Success, Implementation, and Professional Services, focusing on optimizing operational efficiency and fostering innovation across these key functions. His leadership will further propel ProHance’s mission to empower enterprises with cutting-edge workforce analytics solutions, helping organizations drive productivity and operational excellence.Ankur Dhingra, CEO of ProHance, commenting on the appointment, said, "Saurabh has been instrumental in ProHance’s growth journey. His deep understanding of our business, combined with his strategic approach, makes him the ideal choice to lead our operational functions. We are confident that under his leadership, ProHance will continue to scale new heights and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”Talking about his new role, Saurabh Sharma said, "I look forward to taking on this responsibility and drive operational excellence at ProHance. Our goal is to continuously innovate and enhance our solutions to support organizations in optimizing workforce performance and achieving greater business success.”With Saurabh’s appointment, ProHance reinforces its commitment to driving innovation, customer success, and operational transformation for enterprises worldwide.About ProHance:Empower your organization with ProHance’s comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data-driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Currently used by over 400,000 plus users in 25 countries; harnessing ProHance propels your organization towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key organizational objectives.For more information, visit www.prohance.net

