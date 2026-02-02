ProHance Appoints Nirav Rawell as Senior Vice President – Product Management

Nirav Rawell, SVP, Product Management, ProHance

Seasoned leader to strengthen product strategy and accelerate AI-led innovation

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , a next-generation AI-led Workforce Management and Operations Enablement platform announces the appointment of Nirav Rawell as Senior Vice President – Product Management.Nirav brings over two decades of leadership experience spanning product strategy, AI-driven platforms, and large-scale technology execution. In his previous roles, he has driven end-to-end product vision, accelerating adoption, and delivering measurable business outcomes. His work has consistently focused on translating advanced AI capabilities into practical, trusted solutions deployed at global scale.At ProHance, Nirav will focus on building and scaling a formal Product Management organization, strengthening the company’s product strategy, accelerating its AI roadmap, and ensuring the ProHance platform continues to deliver clear, provable value to customers. He will play a critical role in reinforcing ProHance’s position as a serious enterprise player in the productivity and workforce intelligence domain.“Product is at the heart of ProHance’s mission and growth strategy,” said Ankur Dhingra , CEO, ProHance. “Nirav brings a rare combination of deep product thinking, hands-on AI experience, and the ability to scale platforms used by millions globally. His leadership will be instrumental as we sharpen our product differentiation, accelerate our AI roadmap, and continue delivering measurable value to enterprises worldwide.”Beyond his operating leadership roles, Nirav is also an active angel investor, working closely with early-stage founders on product strategy, go-to-market execution, and scaling AI-first businesses. This perspective further strengthens his ability to think long-term while driving disciplined execution at scale.“I’m excited to join ProHance at a pivotal stage of its growth, as it builds a strong foundation in enterprise productivity and AI-led insights. We will continue to build a world-class product organization that delivers tangible, measurable outcomes for customers globally,” says Nirav.

