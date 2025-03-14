Trail Running Thrills in Sierra Blanca, Marbella

Two trail runners enjoy the Mediterranean view before the race

International Athletes Gear Up for an Even Bigger 2026 Edition with the Launch of Sierra Blanca Mountain Festival

UNITED STATES, WA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This February, the scenic trails of Marbella came alive as over 1,000 trail runners from 40 nationalities took on the rugged beauty of the Sierra Blanca mountains. The second and third weekends of February have evolved into a premier global gathering for endurance athletes, and next year promises to be even more thrilling and expansive.In February 2026, Marbella will welcome the Sierra Blanca Mountain Festival, an exciting new event that is about to transform this elite trail-running competition into an experience for the whole family. With adventure activities, wellness programs, local gastronomy, and entertainment, the festival is designed to make Valentine’s Week in Marbella an unforgettable getaway for runners and their loved ones.More Than Just a Race: An Inclusive GetawayFor 2026, the event is introducing all-inclusive travel packages available starting September 2025. These curated packages will allow participants and spectators to enjoy luxury accommodations, guided trail excursions, cultural experiences, and family-friendly activities—all while soaking in the Mediterranean charm of Marbella.“We are thrilled to see our events grow year after year, bringing together runners from all over the world,” said Francisco Viegas, Event Director. “With the launch of the Sierra Blanca Mountain Festival, we’re creating an experience that extends beyond the trail competitions, welcoming families, friends, and adventure seekers to enjoy everything this spectacular region has to offer.”Runners can look forward to challenging routes through breathtaking coastal and mountain landscapes, while families can enjoy outdoor activities, kids' races, and cultural events throughout the festival."Join Us in 2026"With demand expected to be high, interested participants and travelers are encouraged to book early. Registration details and travel package information will be available in September 2025.For more information, visit SIERRA BLANCA - Break Your Limits and Marbella Epic Trail - MET or follow us on Instagram Sierra Blanca Marbella and Instagram @MarbellaEpicTrail

