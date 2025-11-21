Amaral, a restaurant in Polanco, celebrates the holiday season with traditional Spanish flavors

Holiday dining at Amaral, restaurant in Polanco

Amaral, a distinguished restaurant in Polanco, invites guests to enjoy the festive season with Spanish flavors perfect for Christmas and year-end dinners

MEXICO CITY , MEXICO, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located within Hotel Presidente InterContinental, Amaral stands out as a refined restaurant in Polanco where the festive season takes on a Mediterranean touch. This year, the restaurant introduces a selection of dishes that reflect the spirit of the holidays through Spain’s most emblematic flavors, creating a perfect setting for both intimate celebrations and corporate events.As a renowned Spanish restaurant, Amaral captures the essence of Spain’s culinary heritage with dishes that pay tribute to the country’s diverse regions. From seafood paella and tender Iberian pork to classic pintxos and fine cheeses, each creation highlights the quality of fresh ingredients and traditional techniques. The result is a dining experience that is both comforting and sophisticated — a hallmark of Spanish hospitality.The seasonal offering is complemented by a carefully curated wine list featuring premium Spanish labels and sparkling varieties ideal for toasts and festive pairings. Every detail, from presentation to service, evokes the convivial spirit of a Spanish celebration, making Amaral a favorite for gatherings filled with flavor and elegance.Blending traditional Spanish food with contemporary culinary artistry, Amaral delivers an authentic experience that resonates with the joy and generosity of the season. Its atmosphere, marked by warm lighting and refined décor, enhances every meal into a memorable occasion.With its festive menu and inviting ambiance, Amaral reaffirms its position as one of the most exclusive destinations to enjoy the holidays in Polanco. Whether for a business dinner or a family reunion, it embodies the art of celebrating through exceptional Spanish cuisine.In addition, the restaurant’s commitment to offering seasonal experiences extends to personalized recommendations for group reservations, allowing guests to tailor their celebrations with signature dishes and wine pairings. This thoughtful approach ensures that every visit to Amaral during the holidays feels unique, welcoming, and perfectly aligned with the festive mood that characterizes the end-of-year season.

