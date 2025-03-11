Cedar Management Consulting International Launches Cedar PeopleBSC: A Revolutionary Performance Management Solution

Cedar launches PeopleBSC, a performance management tool that bridges strategy & execution with real-time insights, KPI tracking, and seamless integration.

MUMBAI, INDIA, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cedar Management Consulting International today announced the launch of Cedar PeopleBSC, a comprehensive performance management solution designed to bridge the gap between strategy and execution. In today's fast-paced business environment, organizations often struggle to effectively track performance and align their people goals with enterprise strategy. Cedar PeopleBSC provides real-time insights, empowering businesses to track, compare, and optimize performance while ensuring alignment with a clear, overarching strategy.

"We understand the challenges organizations face in translating strategic vision into tangible results," says Sanjiv Anand, Chairman of Cedar Management Consulting International and a global thought leader and author on driving enterprise and individual performance. "Cedar PeopleBSC offers a smarter way to manage performance, providing a data-driven perspective that enables informed decision-making and drives growth."

Key features of Cedar PeopleBSC include:

- Real-time Performance Insights: Interactive dashboards provide deep insights into financial, customer, process, and leadership performance at individual and departmental level.

- Balanced Scorecard Implementation: Organizations can set up Balanced Scorecards in just 4-6 weeks, aligned with the company's strategy and vision.

- Extensive KPI Library: A pre-configured library of over 2,000 industry-specific KPIs allows organizations to easily choose relevant metrics.

- Individual & Departmental Scorecards: Design individual scorecards linking personal goals to enterprise strategy, enabling real-time monitoring and performance comparisons.

- Custom KPI Creation: PeopleBSC Studio allows organizations to create custom KPIs, modify individual scorecards, and manipulate data independently.

- Seamless Integration: Built with a robust Java-based architecture, PeopleBSC integrates seamlessly with existing systems, supporting API, SQL, and CSV imports.

Cedar PeopleBSC ensures businesses can monitor progress without disrupting existing workflows. Whether tracking company-wide performance or customizing reports for specific goals, this empowers organizations to stay agile and competitive.



About Cedar

Cedar is a Forbes-ranked global strategy & technology consulting firm with a 35+ year track record advising clients across industry sectors from strategy to execution. Its thought-leadership in performance management, organizational transformation and Balanced Scorecard results from its heritage of being part of the firm that was co-founded by the creators of the Balanced Scorecard, the world’s leading performance management and strategy execution framework.

Cedar Group includes IBS Intelligence, UK, a leading global pure-play financial technology research, news analysis, and advisory firm with a 30-year track-record. IBSi’s annual Sales League Table (SLT) is considered the global industry barometer ranking leading banking technology suppliers globally.

Cedar’s independent Venture Capital fund (Owned in India by SEBI-registered trust, Cedar-IBSi Capital. Registration No. IN/AIF2/22-23/1185), which has recently had its first closure & announced its first two investments, will invest $30 million in ~15 B2B FinTech emerging firms, to create value for founders beyond capital. This platform includes the Cedar-IBSI FinTech Lab, a B2B FinTech accelerator that has been home to 55+ successful FinTechs since 2018.

