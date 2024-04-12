Cedar Management Consulting Clinches a Spot on the Forbes America's Best Management Consulting Companies 2024 List

Cedar ranked on Forbes America's Best Management Consulting Companies List 2024

Receiving this recognition from Forbes for the third consecutive year is a tremendous honor and speaks volumes about our team’s dedication to excellence..” — Sanjiv Anand, Founder & Chairman

NEW YORK, USA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cedar Management Consulting International, LLC (Cedar) has once again been distinguished with a place on the globally recognized Forbes list of America’s Best Management Consulting Companies 2024. This accolade, in partnership with Forbes and the market research firm Statista Inc., reconfirms Cedar’s longstanding commitment in helping clients develop & execute breakthrough strategy in a market bustling with competition. With one million management consulting firms in the US generating nearly $370 billion this year, as reported by IBISWorld, this recognition places Cedar at the forefront of the industry. The full awards list was revealed on the Forbes website.

The 2024 ranking results from rigorous evaluations conducted from mid-November 2023 to mid-January 2024, involving more than 1,100 partners and executives from management consulting firms and over 1,200 clients. These surveys spanned 16 industries and functional areas. Consulting firms were assessed not only on their current year’s performance but also considering last year’s results, with this year's recommendations given greater weight, particularly those from peers in the consulting industry. The methodology culminated in the most commendable firms receiving star ratings based on the frequency of recommendations, with Cedar earning a place among the elite with its robust and client-centric strategies.

"Receiving this recognition from Forbes for the third consecutive year is a tremendous honor and speaks volumes about our team’s dedication to excellence," stated Sanjiv Anand, Founder & Chairman of Cedar Management Consulting International. He continued, “Cedar’s thought-leadership in strategy execution and its commitment to client, across industries, especially in the financial services sector has always ensured we deliver results in the transformation of businesses and resulting shareholder value.



About Cedar

Cedar is an award winning global strategy & technology consulting firm with a 25+ year track record advising clients across industry sectors, with a center-of-excellence in the financial services & FinTech industry. Globally, we have assisted shareholders and leadership teams in the development & execution of breakthrough strategy. The firm was formerly part of US$1 billion Renaissance Worldwide, co-founded by the creators of the Balanced Scorecard – the world’s leading strategy execution & performance management framework.

Group includes IBS Intelligence, UK, a leading global pure-play financial technology research, news analysis, and advisory firm with a 30-year track-record. IBSi’s annual Sales League Table (SLT) is considered the global industry barometer ranking leading banking technology suppliers globally.

Cedar’s independent Venture Capital fund (Owned in India by SEBI-registered trust, Cedar-IBSi Capital. Registration No. IN/AIF2/22-23/1185), which has recently had its first closure will invest $30 million in ~15 B2B FinTech emerging firms, to create value for founders beyond capital. This platform includes the Cedar-IBSI FinTech Lab, a B2B FinTech accelerator that has been home to 35+ successful FinTechs since 2017.

Press and Media Contact:

Ojas Kulkarni, Chief Marketing Officer

Ojas.Kulkarni@cedar-consulting.com