Urgent call to Educate and Protect Parents from Incorrect Infant Sleep Help

To prevent harmful effects on baby and toddler's sleep abilities, action is taken to share only science-backed and non-anecdotal advice

Many parents are bombarded with conflicting advice on how to help their baby sleep. In some cases, it can even have harmful effects on the baby's sleep abilities, causing long-term sleep problems.” — Heidi Holvoet, PhD

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ongoing studies show that many parents are struggling with unrealistic expectations and frustration when it comes to their infant's sleep. This is often due to incorrect, anecdotal and rigid sleep advice that is not adjusted to the individual needs of the child. As a result, not only are parents and children experiencing sleepless nights, but there can also be harmful effects on the baby or toddler's sleep abilities.In response to this issue, a strong call is being launched to educate and protect parents from incorrect and too rigid infant sleep help. Led by renowned sleep expert, Heidi Holvoet, PhD, this initiative aims to provide parents with accurate and personalized information about infant sleep.A sleep consultant since 2008, she is known for her warm and kind support for parents, as well as her unique truly-no-tears method to help babies and toddlers sleep. She achieves improved sleep using scientific understanding of sleep, socio-psychological factors and an unwavering dedication not to resort to anecdotal information. Combined with that, she strives for protecting parents from the negative effects of inconsistent information out there.Dr. Holvoet explains, "Many parents are bombarded with conflicting advice on how to help their baby sleep. This can lead to frustration and disappointment when the prescribed schedules and sleep outcomes do not work out. In some cases, it can even have harmful effects on the baby's sleep abilities, causing long-term sleep problems."To illustrate the importance of this ongoing initiative, Dr. Holvoet shares some examples from her own experience. "I have seen parents who were advised to let their baby cry it out, only to find out later that their child had an underlying medical condition that was causing their sleep difficulties. In another case, a parent was following a strict sleep schedule, but their baby's natural sleep patterns were not aligned with it, causing unnecessary stress for both the parent and child."The initiative includes educational resources, workshops, and personalized consultations to help parents understand their child's unique sleep needs and develop a healthy sleep routine. It also aims to raise awareness among healthcare professionals about the importance of individualized sleep advice for infants.With this initiative, parents can feel confident in their approach to their child's sleep and avoid the frustration and harmful effects of incorrect and rigid sleep help. For more information and resources, visit Baby Sleep Advice and contact Heidi Holvoet directly. Together, we can ensure that every child gets the sleep they need for healthy development.

