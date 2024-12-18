Award-Winning Baby Sleep Consultant Heidi Holvoet Offers Free On-Demand Webinar For Better Sleep During the Holidays

Webinar cover The Holidays and Sleep

Expert Baby Sleep Tips for Stress-Free Holidays

This is bite-sized content designed to provide quick, practical, and effective solutions to help parents be confident and prepared during this busy time of year.” — Heidi Holvoet, PhD

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season approaches, parents often find themselves worrying about how to maintain their baby or toddler's sleep routine amidst the hustle and bustle of celebrations, travel, and changing schedules. To address these concerns, Heidi Holvoet, renowned baby sleep consultant and founder of Baby-Sleep-Advice.com , is offering a free on-demand webinar recording packed with expert tips to help families enjoy a peaceful and restful holiday season.The 30-minute webinar, designed with busy parents in mind, provides actionable advice and solutions to navigate common holiday sleep challenges.From managing disrupted nap schedules to handling over-tiredness and tackling sleep struggles triggered by excitement or travel, Heidi’s insights aim to ease parental stress and ensure better sleep for everyone.Webinar Highlights:*Keeping Up Sleep Routines: Concrete steps for maintaining your baby’s nap and night schedule even when holiday activities disrupt the usual routine.*Self-Soothing Practice: Guidance on balancing sleep practice and festive celebrations.*Managing Over-Tiredness: Strategies for tackling fatigue when traveling, including advice for handling time differences.*Late Nights and Celebrations: Practical tools on helping babies and toddlers cope with, or skip, staying up late for special occasions.*Avoiding New Sleep Struggles: How to prevent anxiety, stress, or excitement from triggering sleep disruptions.*Party Food and Sleep Quality: Understanding the impact of holiday treats on your child’s sleep.“The holiday season can be overwhelming and stressful for parents, especially when trying to balance family traditions with maintaining a healthy sleep routine for their little ones,” says Heidi Holvoet. “This webinar is designed to provide quick, practical, and effective solutions to help parents be confident and prepared during this busy time of year.”For parents who feel pressed for time, Heidi suggests downloading the audio version of the webinar to listen in small segments during feeds or walks.If they can make the time to set aside 30 minutes for some well-deserved “me-time” and watch the full webinar with a favorite drink in hand, that would be excellent to lead in the holidays.About Heidi Holvoet: Heidi Holvoet, the founder of Baby-Sleep-Advice.com and its community platform Rested!, is an award-winning baby sleep consultant with over a decade of experience helping families achieve better sleep. Known for her compassionate and evidence-based approach, Heidi has guided thousands of parents worldwide to create healthier sleep habits for their children.How to Access the Webinar: The free on-demand webinar recording is available now on Rested! the world's warmest and kindest baby sleep parenting community (free access for parents). Go here to access the webinar

