A' Photography and Photo Manipulation Design Award Announces Final Call for 2024-2025 Entries

Photography Industry Awards 2025

International Photography Design Competition Accepting Last Submissions Until March 30, 2025, Celebrating Excellence in Visual Arts

COMO, CO, ITALY, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Photography and Photo Manipulation Design Award , an internationally recognized photography design competition established in 2008, has announced its final call for entries for the 2024-2025 competition period. This highly regarded accolade celebrates outstanding achievements in photography design, digital art, and visual storytelling across multiple categories. The competition accepts submissions from photographers, design studios, and creative agencies worldwide, aiming to recognize exceptional work that advances the field of photography.The award holds particular significance in today's visual-centric world, where photography plays a crucial role in shaping cultural narratives and commercial success. Notable past laureates include Kenichiro Shirota and Masaki Oshiro for their Tokyo Giants Season Visuals Advertisement, Martin Hoffmann for Moments Of Speed Photographs, and Theodosis Georgiadis for the Bread Art Magazine Article. These works exemplify the competition's commitment to recognizing innovative approaches in photography that contribute to societal advancement through visual communication.The competition encompasses diverse categories, including portrait photography, landscape photography, wildlife photography, fashion photography, architectural photography, and photo manipulation art. Submissions are welcomed from professionals and organizations worldwide, with works created within the past decade eligible for consideration. The last submission period remains open until March 30, 2025, with results to be announced on May 1st, 2025.Entries undergo evaluation through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an international jury panel comprising photography professionals, academics, and industry experts. The assessment criteria include originality in concept, technical excellence, artistic composition, visual impact, narrative strength, and innovative use of medium. Each submission receives thorough consideration based on these pre-established criteria, ensuring a fair and comprehensive evaluation process.Winners receive the prestigious A' Design Award Winner Logo, inclusion in international exhibitions, and comprehensive PR campaigns. The award package includes publication in the annual yearbook, participation in the exclusive gala-night ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, and extensive media coverage through various global channels. Professional category winners additionally receive the distinctive trophy and printed certificate of achievement.The A' Photography and Photo Manipulation Design Award serves a vital role in advancing the photography industry by recognizing and promoting exceptional visual storytelling that contributes to cultural dialogue and social progress. Through celebrating outstanding photography design, the competition aims to inspire innovation and excellence in visual communication while fostering positive societal impact.Photographers, creative agencies, and design studios interested in participating in this prestigious competition may access detailed information and submit their entries at:About A' Photography and Photo Manipulation Design AwardThe A' Photography and Photo Manipulation Design Award stands as a highly regarded international competition that recognizes excellence in photography and digital art. The competition welcomes submissions from photographers, creative agencies, and design studios worldwide, offering a platform to showcase innovative visual storytelling and technical mastery. Through rigorous evaluation criteria and blind peer-review processes, the award identifies and celebrates works that demonstrate exceptional creativity, technical excellence, and meaningful contribution to the advancement of photography design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award and Competition, based in Como, Italy, represents a prestigious international accolade celebrating excellence across multiple design disciplines. Through its comprehensive evaluation methodology and ethical framework, the competition provides a fair platform for designers and brands worldwide to showcase their innovations. The award program aims to advance society through good design, motivating creators to develop superior products and projects that benefit the global community. Operating since 2008, the competition has established itself as a significant force in promoting design excellence and innovation across all creative fields. Interested parties may explore past laureates, jury members, and competition details at:

