OASIS Mind & Body Welcomes Dr. Danielle Taylor, Psy.D., NCSP

The mental health and wellness center announced the addition of Dr. Danielle Taylor, Psy.D., NCSP, to their team.

WEST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Taylor is a licensed psychologist in New Jersey who earned her Doctorate in Professional Psychology from the University of Albany. With a multifaceted approach to mental health, she offers individual psychotherapy as well as alternative modalities, including breathwork, meditation, sound healing, and reiki. Her integrative techniques complement the evidence-based treatments provided at OASIS Mind & Body ( https://oasismindandbody.com ).Specializing in creating a safe and nurturing environment, Dr. Taylor is passionate about helping individuals navigate life’s challenges while fostering self-awareness and personal growth. She has a unique ability to blend traditional psychotherapy with holistic practices. This provides a personalized experience that addresses the complex interplay of mind, body, and spirit.“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Taylor to the family,” said OASIS Mind & Body. “Her expertise in patient-centered care aligns perfectly with our mission to provide high-quality, personalized mental health services in a welcoming environment. Dr. Taylor’s approach to therapy resonates with our belief in addressing all aspects of health to help our patients become the best versions of themselves.”Dr. Taylor will begin seeing patients starting Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Appointments can be scheduled by calling OASIS Mind & Body at 973-552-4555.About OASIS Mind & BodyOASIS Mind & Body is a high-end mental health and wellness center that provides a whole-body approach to mental health. With a focus on empowering patients and creating a space that inspires motivation and self-improvement, OASIS offers a wide range of services, including medication management , psychotherapy, and aesthetic treatments.The center specializes in treating individuals aged 15 and older, addressing a spectrum of psychiatric diagnoses such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and more. OASIS is also equipped to support those managing neurocognitive disorders, developmental disorders, and substance use disorders.In addition to traditional services, OASIS Mind & Body provides Applied Behavioral Analysis, cognitive-behavioral therapy, and expressive arts therapy. Its on-site amenities, such as a Himalayan salt room, private gym, meditation and reading spaces, and aesthetic services, reflect the center’s dedication to making every visit enjoyable and beneficial.Rejecting the constraints of conventional medical offices, OASIS offers no wait times, longer appointments, and same-day availability in a private, high-end setting. The center does not accept insurance, enabling providers to focus entirely on personalized care and meaningful patient relationships.Under the leadership of a highly skilled team, OASIS Mind & Body is committed to compassionate, comprehensive, and evidence-based care that supports every individual in their journey toward mental and physical well-being.

