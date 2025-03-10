Where Is a Woman’s Place? Voices from Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives

Malvika Pant - Strength in balance at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives Nasaim Nasym - Rising through the ranks at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives Dr. Bimali Lakshitha - Thriving beyond boundaries at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives

MALDIVES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For generations, women have encountered the phrase, "This is no place for a woman." At Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, however, women are not only welcomed—they thrive. This International Women’s Day, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts reaffirms its commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace, championing equal opportunities, and supporting women as they grow within the hospitality industry.Through the voices of women working across the Maldives resorts, this feature explores their resilience, ambition, and dedication to breaking barriers in an industry often perceived as male-dominated.Strength in Balance: Malvika Pant, Yoga Instructor & Guest Experience Assistant, Cinnamon Velifushi MaldivesFor Malvika Pant, yoga is more than a profession—it is a way of life. As both a Yoga Instructor and Guest Experience Assistant at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, she blends mindfulness with hospitality, creating a fulfilling career path."My passion for yoga and connecting with people inspired me to take on this dual role," Malvika shares. "Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives gave me the opportunity to share my skills while learning something new every day." She credits a supportive workplace culture as a key factor in her success."It feels empowering to work in a place where women are respected, supported, and given equal opportunities to shine."Her advice to aspiring professionals? "Believe in yourself, trust your journey, and don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. Every small step counts. Your place is where you feel confident and valued."Rising Through the Ranks: Nasaim Nasym, Guest Experience Assistant, Cinnamon Dhonveli MaldivesA career in hospitality was always on Nasaim Nasym’s horizon. Starting as a cashier, her passion for guest engagement was quickly recognised, leading her to a role as Guest Service Agent at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives within just three months."I’ve always been passionate about hospitality," she explains. "I thrive in vibrant, interactive settings, and this industry felt like a perfect fit for my personality."Determined to continue growing, Nasaim has clear aspirations for the future. "In the next three to five years, I see myself in a supervisor-level position or even higher," she states confidently.Thriving Beyond Boundaries: Dr. Bimali Lakshitha, Resort Doctor, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa MaldivesFor Dr. Bimali Lakshitha, becoming a resort doctor presented a unique challenge—working in a remote environment with limited medical resources. Drawn to the opportunity for its independence and change of pace, she quickly adapted, learning the culture and integrating with the team at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives."I found my place by proactively learning, taking initiative, and building strong relationships with my colleagues," she shares.While the medical field is not traditionally male-dominated, leadership roles often are. To other women, she offers a message of resilience:"Build yourself every day. Keep learning, growing, and adding value to your life. Become as independent as you can and never compare yourself to others. Stand up for yourself and chase what makes you happy. Become your own unique individual."A Future of PossibilitiesThe stories of Malvika, Nasaim, and Dr. Bimali reflect an evolving hospitality industry—one where women are not just present but excelling. At Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, talent is nurtured, achievements are celebrated, and barriers continue to be broken.Women have always had a place in hospitality. Today, they have a place to lead, to grow, and to thrive. At Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, a woman’s place is anywhere she chooses it to be.

