CDCR Seeking Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Los Angeles County Male Community Reentry Program

LOS ANGELES – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for an incarcerated person who walked away from Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Los Angeles County on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

At about 2:53 p.m., officials were alerted that incarcerated person Herber Ramosrauda walked away from an MCRP facility in Los Angeles. The emergency count conducted confirmed that Ramosrauda was missing. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Ramosrauda, 45, is a Hispanic male with light complexion, black hair, and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

His last known location was Wilshire Boulevard and S. Bonnie Brae Street in Los Angeles, and was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray pants and a gray with red backpack.

Ramosrauda was received from Los Angeles County on May 13, 2024, to serve a three-year sentence for second-degree robbery.

The MCRP allows eligible incarcerated individuals nearing the end of their sentences to serve the remainder of their time in a reentry center. This voluntary program is for males who have two years or less left to serve. The program links participants to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Anyone who sees Ramosrauda or has knowledge of their whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement, call 911 or OCS Special Agent, Andrew Meyers at 661-440-8477.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.