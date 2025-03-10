NaturePest Holistic Pest Control Expands Its Presence in South Florida with the Acquisition of BugBros.

NaturePest

We couldn't be more excited to welcome the BugBros customers. This new partnership integrates seamlessly with our operations, offering an exciting opportunity for customers and employees.” — Franklin Hernandez

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NaturePest Holistic Pest Control , the only full-service holistic pest control company in South Florida based in Homestead, FL, proudly announces the acquisition of Coral Gables, FL based BugBros owned by Camilo Utset.Franklin Hernandez, owner of NaturePest, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “We couldn't be more excited to welcome the BugBros customers. This new partnership integrates seamlessly with our operations, offering an exciting opportunity for customers and employees. Our ongoing commitment to providing customers with effective natural and organic solutions remains true. We believe every customer deserves a service that is not only incredibly effective but environmentally responsible.”BugBros owner Camilo Utset said, "Customers can now have an all-in-one solution for their home, including complete residential pest control, lawn care , and termite control ."Bug Bros merged with Nature Pest to ensure our clients continue receiving the best in holistic pest control. Letting go wasn’t easy, but we knew our customers deserved a company that shares our values and commitment to protecting homes. Nature Pest not only upholds the quality of care our clients expect but enhances it with expanded services. Customers can now have an all-in-one solution for their home, such as lawn care, termite, rodent, and mosquito control. We’re deeply grateful for their dedication and confidence that the families who trusted us are in the best hands—now and into the future.

NaturePest Holistic Pest Control Service Video

