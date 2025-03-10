HUD App celebrates 18 million users

HUD App has reached 18 million users. HUD App logo

Casual dating app HUD has empowered 18 million people - and counting - to date the way they want.

We’re proud to offer a space where people can explore what dating means to them.” — Edward Chen, CEO, HUD App

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HUD App , the casual dating platform dedicated to empowering users to date on their own terms, is proud to announce a major milestone: Surpassing 18 million users worldwide!Now with more than 18 million users in 166 countries, this achievement reflects HUD App’s status as a rising leader in modern dating apps, providing a safe, fun, and judgment-free space for singles to connect.Since its launch in 2015, HUD App has revolutionized the casual dating scene by prioritizing transparency, safety, and open-minded exploration.The app is designed for individuals seeking casual connections without the stigma, offering users a dating experience that encourages authenticity and confidence, where they can explore, express themselves, and date in a way that fits in with their lives.“Reaching 18 million users is not just a number - it’s a testament to the growing demand for dating experiences that put choice and control back in the hands of app users,” said Edward Chen , CEO of HUD App. “We’re proud to offer a space where people can explore what dating means to them.”HUD App continues to enhance its platform with features that promote safety and inclusivity, such as interactive chat, advanced user verification tools, user-friendly consent settings, and clear communication guidelines.The app's innovative My Bedroom ™ feature lets users step into their match’s bedroom to see exactly what they’re really into, open to, and just not into.As casual dating becomes more mainstream, HUD App remains committed to breaking outdated taboos and setting new standards for dating in the digital age, celebrating individualism and safe experimentation.With its ever-expanding global community, HUD App is shaping the future of casual dating - one authentic connection at a time.--ENDS--About HUD AppFounded in 2015 and headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, HUD App is on a mission to redefine dating apps. At HUD App, we rebel against outdated norms and celebrate individualism and experimentation. We believe that everyone has the right to connect with people and build relationships in an authentic, open way regardless of the opinions of others. We’re for connection without commitment and memories that make an impact. With over 18 million users in 166 countries, HUD App users to get explore, express themselves, and date in a way that fits in with their lives. With the hustle of a start-up and the impact of a global business, HUD App is redefining dating and hookups on iOS, Android, and the web. To learn more and start meeting people today, visit hudapp.com

