HUD App and Stigma Health hook up to educate dating app users about sexual health
At HUD App, we believe in empowering our users to take control of their sexual health and wellbeing.
Casual dating app HUD is partnering with Stigma Health to educate and empower dating app users to take control of their sexual health and wellbeing.
At HUD App, we aren’t afraid to talk about taboo topics.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making sexual health sexy! Just in time for 2024 STI Awareness Week, casual dating app HUD is partnering with Australia’s largest online sexual health clinic group, Stigma Health, to educate and empower dating app users to take control of their sexual health and wellbeing.
— Mikayla Robinson, Director of Marketing, HUD App
HUD App’s new blog shares information about sexual health topics including sexually transmitted infections (STIs), with Stigma Health providing researched, expert content to ensure readers are well-informed and can feel confident they’re looking after themselves.
“At HUD App, we aren’t afraid to talk about taboo topics,” says Mikayla Robinson, HUD App’s Director of Marketing. “We encourage our users to have honest, upfront conversations with their dates, and we’re thrilled to work with Stigma Health to provide research-backed, medically sound information that will help people improve their sexual health and wellbeing.”
“Stigma Health is excited to collaborate with HUD App to make sexual health sexy. HUD doesn't shy away from important conversations, and neither do we,” says James Sneddon, Co-Founder of Stigma Health. “Stigma Health loves seeing HUD App take the sexual health of their community seriously, and this content collaboration will ensure it’s front and centre at critical moments in the online dating scene.”
Stigma Health’s first article for HUD, “Educate yourself about STIs”, highlights the importance of safe intimacy and regular testing. With STI Awareness Week taking place from April 14-20, it’s a timely topic.
“According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1 million STIs are acquired every day worldwide, the majority of which are asymptomatic – meaning someone might not even be aware they have an STI because they aren’t showing any obvious symptoms,” Robinson says.
“This is why HUD App is so thrilled to count on Stigma Health’s team of health professionals, who are generously sharing their expertise, research, and information to help our dating app users be proactive about awareness, prevention, and treatment of STIs – eradicating any stigma or shame they might feel.”
HUD App and Stigma Health will cover a range of important sexual wellbeing topics, such as how to have safe sex, PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis, which helps to protect against HIV transmission), and mythbusting about LGBTQIA+ sexual health.
Sneddon adds, “Stigma Health is Australia's leading provider of online STI testing, and HUD is leading the way globally when it comes to honest and upfront online dating – it's a match made in cyber heaven!”
About HUD App
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, HUD App is on a mission to redefine dating apps. At HUD App, we rebel against outdated norms and celebrate individualism and experimentation. We believe that everyone has the right to connect with people and build relationships in an authentic, open way regardless of the opinions of others. We’re for connection without commitment and memories that make an impact. With over 15 million users in 166 countries, HUD App users to get explore, express themselves, and date in a way that fits in with their lives. With the hustle of a start-up and the impact of a global business, HUD App is redefining dating and hookups on iOS, Android, and the web. To learn more and start meeting people today, visit hudapp.com
About Stigma Health
Stigma Health is making sexual health sexy AF! Established in 2015 by practitioner Dr Mitchell Tanner and rugby-playing accountant and entrepreneur James Sneddon, these two blokes are on a mission to make STI testing available to every Aussie who’s DTF. That means removing the need for that awkward face-to-face doctor visit that is just cringe (*dead*). Stigma Health is already Australia’s largest sexual health clinic group, delivering STI testing to over 30,000 lovers, through an online, discreet, convenient sexual health service. So, no more excuses honey – download the Stigma Health app or visit stigmahealth.com and get tested today!
