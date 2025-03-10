Bringing Hongshan Culture to the World

Head of the Goddess Figure Jade Pig Dragon

SHENYANG, LIAONING, CHINA, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The cradle of civilization, the ancient kingdom of Niuheliang.In August 2024, after nearly six months of renovation, the Niuheliang site museum in Chaoyang City reopened its doors to visitors. From the exquisite jade pig-dragon to the enigmatic Hongshan Goddess statue, each artifact and image weaves a story of the evolution of Chinese civilization - a journey of unity in diversity.Recognized as one of the "Top 100 Archaeological Discoveries of the Century," the Niuheliang site in Chaoyang City, Liaoning Province, has captivated archaeologists and the public alike since its discovery in 1981. According to the latest findings from China's project to trace the origins of Chinese civilization launched by the National Cultural Heritage Administration, Niuheliang represents the first phase of the ancient kingdom era, dating back 5,800 to 5,200 years.Among the many archaeological sites illuminating the origins of Chinese civilization, Hongshan Culture - exemplified by Niuheliang - shines as one of the brightest stars. This groundbreaking discovery not only provides irrefutable evidence of China's 5,000-year civilization but also confirms that the first light of Chinese civilization dawned here.The CPC Liaoning Provincial Committee and the Liaoning Provincial Government have long been committed to the protection and promotion of Hongshan Culture. From increased funding and strengthened legal frameworks to hosting the "Tracing the Origins of Chinese Civilization" lecture series and organizing the "Archaeological Achievements Exhibition of the Hongshan Culture" at the National Museum of China, as well as establishing the Hongshan Culture Research Institute and advancing its World Heritage inscription - Hongshan Culture's global recognition and influence continue to expand.As the sun rises over Hongshan, the light of civilization guides the future. The wisdom of the ancients still shines brightly, illuminating the path ahead. Understanding our past allows us to chart our course forward. Liaoning Province will continue to safeguard, preserve, and showcase this priceless cultural heritage, ensuring that the brilliance of Hongshan Culture truly comes alive and resonates across the world.Step into Niuheliang, a land steeped in over 5,000 years of history, and experience the enduring legacy of an ancient civilization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.