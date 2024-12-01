'Picturesque Jiangxi, Poetic Poyang' Unveils the Charms of a Timeless Province

BEIJING, CHINA, December 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating the breathtaking beauty and rich heritage of Jiangxi Province, China, a stunning new promotional film series, "Picturesque Jiangxi, Poetic Poyang," was unveiled during a launch event in Beijing on Nov 30. This cinematic masterpiece takes viewers on a mesmerizing journey into the heart of this enchanting region through four compelling video chapters: Landscape, Intangible Heritage, Countryside, and Vibrancy.Landscape Chapter: A Symphony of Mountains and RiversThe series begins with awe-inspiring visuals of Jiangxi’s iconic natural wonders, including Mount Lushan in Jiujiang, Sanqing Mountain in Shangrao, Longhu Mountain in Yingtan, and the expansive Poyang Lake. These breathtaking landscapes showcase the harmony of mountains and rivers, embodying the serene beauty of Jiangxi’s environment.Intangible Heritage Chapter: A Legacy of Craftsmanship and CultureJiangxi’s rich cultural heritage takes center stage, featuring the ancient art of black pottery from Jing kiln in Yichun, the historic Jizhou kilns in Ji’an, and the world-renowned Jingdezhen Ceramics. The chapter also highlights Jiangxi’s renowned teas, such as Xiushuining Red Tea from Jiujiang, Wuyuan Green Tea in Shangrao, and Hakka Lei Tea in Ganzhou.Adding to the allure, the timeless beauty of Jiangxi’s Tengwang Pavilion is featured alongside traditional art forms, including Gan Opera and Xiabu embroidery, an intangible cultural heritage. This chapter underscores the depth and diversity of Jiangxi’s cultural treasures.Countryside Chapter: A Harmony of Past and PresentThe Countryside chapter captures the charm of Jiangxi’s idyllic rural life, where history and modernity coexist in perfect harmony. Highlights include the ancient villages of Huangling in Wuyuan, Liukeng in Fuzhou, Diaoyuan in Ji’an, Yaoli in Jingdezhen, and Wangxian in Shangrao. Each village reflects the region’s enduring connection to its roots while embracing progress and vitality.Vibrancy Chapter: Unlimited Energy in JiangxiThis chapter showcases Jiangxi as a dynamic, thriving province bursting with energy and opportunities. Visitors are invited to explore the vibrant markets and cultural landmarks of Nanchang’s Wanshou Palace or immerse themselves in the creative atmosphere of Jingdezhen’s Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue.For relaxation and adventure, the soothing Mingyue Mountain Hot Springs in Yichun provide an ideal retreat, while the majestic Wugong Mountain in Pingxiang offers thrilling outdoor activities and breathtaking views. These destinations epitomize Jiangxi’s vitality and charm.The "Picturesque Jiangxi, Poetic Poyang" film series not only captures the essence of Jiangxi’s natural and cultural treasures but also invites global audiences to experience its timeless allure. Whether through its stunning landscapes, rich traditions, or harmonious countryside, this series is a testament to the enduring charm and vibrancy of Jiangxi Province.

