Happreneurs™ Take Off on March 20 to Empower Entrepreneurs Worldwide in Celebration of the Int’l Day of Happiness

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The entrepreneurial world is about to experience something truly groundbreaking. On March 20th, in celebration of the International Day of Happiness, Happreneurs™ will officially take off, marking the launch of a vibrant new business community dedicated to fostering happiness and entrepreneurship. This exciting event invites entrepreneurs who prioritize joy, fulfillment, and well-being as integral parts of their business journey.Who are Happreneurs?Happreneurs are individuals who blend happiness and entrepreneurship in both their personal and professional lives. Coined by Edwin Edebiri, the Chief Happiness Officer, the term refers to entrepreneurs who prioritize joy, balance, and fulfillment in their ventures. These individuals are committed to creating businesses that not only align with their values and passions but also create a positive impact on their communities and the world at large. Happreneurs believe that happiness fuels innovation, success, and growth—and that businesses should foster personal well-being and purpose, not just profit."Happiness is not just a consequence of success, it is the precursor to it," says Edwin Edebiri, founder of Happreneurs™. "When we prioritize happiness in our personal and professional lives, it creates the foundation for authentic growth, meaningful connections, and lasting success. By embracing happiness, we unlock our true potential as entrepreneurs."Are you a Happreneur?This is your chance to be part of something truly transformative. Join us on March 20th for the launch event of Happreneurs™, and you'll leave with more than just knowledge—you'll leave with new connections, opportunities, and a renewed sense of purpose. Here’s what you can expect:- Happify Your Social Media: Learn how to enhance your online presence with Happify™, an innovative tool that takes the hassle out of social media. Say goodbye to begging for likes and comments, and discover how to authentically engage your audience.- 10-Minute 1-on-1 Meetings: Engage in quick, powerful one-on-one meetings designed for meaningful conversations, collaborations, and goal-sharing. In just 10 minutes, you may form lasting business relationships that could change your entrepreneurial journey forever.- Celebrate Happiness: In honor of the International Day of Happiness, we’re turning up the joy. Come and experience the energy, positivity, and inspiration that will fill the room—you’ll leave happier than when you arrived!- Awesome Prizes: Get a chance to win exciting prizes just by attending, including Amazon, Starbucks, and Tim Hortons gift cards. Don't miss out on your chance to grab these fantastic rewards!If you're an entrepreneur who believes in balancing purpose with profit, growth with well-being, or if you're just looking for a community that values happiness as much as success, this event is for you.Don’t Miss Out!This event is free to attend, but spots are limited! If you are already a Happreneur, or if you aspire to be one, this is an experience you won’t want to miss. Register now and be part of a community that’s reshaping the entrepreneurial landscape—one happy business at a time.For more details and to reserve your spot, visit https://happreneurs.com/take-off About Happreneurs™:Happreneurs™ is a global business community founded on the belief that happiness, well-being, and entrepreneurship can coexist to create businesses that thrive while enriching lives. Our mission is to empower entrepreneurs to build ventures that bring personal joy, professional fulfillment, and lasting positive impact to their communities. Through networking, innovation, and support, Happreneurs™ is paving the way for a new era of entrepreneurship.

