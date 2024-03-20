Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,824 in the last 365 days.

Unveiling the Blueprint to a Fulfilling Life with "Happiness As A Learnable Skill" by Edwin Edebiri, CHO

Happiness as a Learnable Skill cover

Mr. Edwin Edebiri, CHO

Mr. Edwin Edebiri, CHO

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world celebrates the International Day of Happiness, there's no better time to announce the launch of "Happiness As A Learnable Skill" by Edwin Edebiri, the Chief Happiness Officer. This groundbreaking book promises to be your steppingstone to a happier life.

In a world where stress and uncertainty often overshadow our pursuit of happiness, Edwin Edebiri offers a refreshing perspective. Drawing upon years of research and personal experiences, Edebiri presents happiness not as an elusive emotion, but as a tangible skill that can be learned and mastered by anyone willing to embark on the journey.
"Happiness As A Learnable Skill" delves into practical strategies and actionable steps to cultivate joy and fulfillment in everyday life. From mindset shifts to daily habits, Edebiri provides readers with the tools they need to overcome obstacles and embrace a more positive outlook.

"At the core of happiness lies the power of choice," says Edebiri. "Through this book, readers will discover that happiness is not just a destination, but a lifelong journey of self-discovery and growth."

Whether you're seeking to enhance your personal happiness or foster a more positive environment in your workplace, "Happiness As A Learnable Skill" offers invaluable insights and guidance to help you on your path to fulfillment.
Join us in celebrating the launch of "Happiness As A Learnable Skill" on March 20th, 2024, and take the first step towards a happier, more fulfilling life.

For more information, please visit: https://mybook.to/gethappy

About the author

Meet Edwin Edebiri, the esteemed Global Chief Happiness Officer and visionary pioneer of the groundbreaking concept, Happiness As A Skill. With a wealth of insights gained from over 1,000 interviews on happiness, Edwin's dedication to global happiness has earned his work recognition at the United Nations, and as a TEDx speaker, he shares his transformative insights with audiences worldwide. Edwin's influence extends to prime time, having been featured in a PBS program under the segment "Art of Happiness." As the founder of the Happy Neighborhood Project, Edwin has created the happiest place in the world for small businesses and professionals. Beyond his commitment to spreading joy, he finds solace in the skies, pursuing his hobby as a pilot. Join Edwin in his mission to empower individuals to embrace happiness as a learnable skill and make it your steppingstone to a happier life.

Mr. Edwin Edebiri is available for interviews or speaking engagements at Edwin@hnpabc.com

Edwin Edebiri
Happy Neighborhood Project
+1 415-377-6590
email us here

Book video trailer

You just read:

Unveiling the Blueprint to a Fulfilling Life with "Happiness As A Learnable Skill" by Edwin Edebiri, CHO

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Education, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more