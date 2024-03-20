Unveiling the Blueprint to a Fulfilling Life with "Happiness As A Learnable Skill" by Edwin Edebiri, CHO
EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world celebrates the International Day of Happiness, there's no better time to announce the launch of "Happiness As A Learnable Skill" by Edwin Edebiri, the Chief Happiness Officer. This groundbreaking book promises to be your steppingstone to a happier life.
In a world where stress and uncertainty often overshadow our pursuit of happiness, Edwin Edebiri offers a refreshing perspective. Drawing upon years of research and personal experiences, Edebiri presents happiness not as an elusive emotion, but as a tangible skill that can be learned and mastered by anyone willing to embark on the journey.
"Happiness As A Learnable Skill" delves into practical strategies and actionable steps to cultivate joy and fulfillment in everyday life. From mindset shifts to daily habits, Edebiri provides readers with the tools they need to overcome obstacles and embrace a more positive outlook.
"At the core of happiness lies the power of choice," says Edebiri. "Through this book, readers will discover that happiness is not just a destination, but a lifelong journey of self-discovery and growth."
Whether you're seeking to enhance your personal happiness or foster a more positive environment in your workplace, "Happiness As A Learnable Skill" offers invaluable insights and guidance to help you on your path to fulfillment.
Join us in celebrating the launch of "Happiness As A Learnable Skill" on March 20th, 2024, and take the first step towards a happier, more fulfilling life.
For more information, please visit: https://mybook.to/gethappy
About the author
Meet Edwin Edebiri, the esteemed Global Chief Happiness Officer and visionary pioneer of the groundbreaking concept, Happiness As A Skill. With a wealth of insights gained from over 1,000 interviews on happiness, Edwin's dedication to global happiness has earned his work recognition at the United Nations, and as a TEDx speaker, he shares his transformative insights with audiences worldwide. Edwin's influence extends to prime time, having been featured in a PBS program under the segment "Art of Happiness." As the founder of the Happy Neighborhood Project, Edwin has created the happiest place in the world for small businesses and professionals. Beyond his commitment to spreading joy, he finds solace in the skies, pursuing his hobby as a pilot. Join Edwin in his mission to empower individuals to embrace happiness as a learnable skill and make it your steppingstone to a happier life.
Mr. Edwin Edebiri is available for interviews or speaking engagements at Edwin@hnpabc.com
Edwin Edebiri
Happy Neighborhood Project
+1 415-377-6590
Book video trailer