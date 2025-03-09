Bidding Set to Close on a Two Story Building w/TAC Zoning Close to Downtown Orange, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces that bidding is set to close on a 2,150± sq. ft. two story multi-purpose building only 1.5 blocks from downtown Orange, VA on March 13.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of online bidding on a 2,150± finished sq. ft. multi-purpose building in downtown Orange, VA with TAC zoning, public utilities, 2-4 office/living suites & 4 bathrooms (bed & breakfast & many commercial uses), several private exterior entrances and conveniently located only 1.5 blocks from Rt. 15 (main street Orange) & Sheetz on Thursday, March 13 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“A rare opportunity awaits a new owner to buy a solid 2 story multi-purpose downtown building with tons of potential for business and monthly income,” said Nicholls. “Bid online now and make it yours.”
“This property is conveniently located only 1.5 blocks from Rt. 15 (main street Orange) & Sheetz, 1 mile from Rt. 20, 9 miles from Gordonsville, 18 miles from Culpeper, and only a short drive to Charlottesville, Fredericksburg & Warrenton, VA,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Online only bidding begins to close on Thursday, March 13, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EDT
161 Spicers Mill Rd., Orange, VA22960
Solid 2,150± finished sf. building on .35± acre lot in downtown Orange, VA
• The floor plan is conducive for 2-4 office/living suites w/6 total entrances & 4 full bathrooms
• The main level has a reception area, 3 offices (or 2 bedrooms plus living room/dining room), a kitchen (there is a washer/dryer hook-up in the kitchen closet) and 2 full bathrooms. The main level can be split into 2 units w/separate entrances.
• The finished basement has a reception area/living room, 2 offices/bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a wet bar, a galley kitchen, washer/dryer, 3 entrance doors, and can be split into 2 units.
• Hardwood flooring in family room, kitchen & hall; carpet in all bedrooms
• Asphalt parking lot
• 240 volt electrical service is split w/200 amp service on the main level & 100 amp sub panel in the lower level
• Heating: heat pump for each level (new 2023); Cooling: central AC
• Public water & sewer; electric water heater
• Other Features: total building renovations in 2007 included new plumbing, electrical, windows & siding; all weather stream is located on the rear of the property; building has an attic; hardwood flooring & carpet throughout the building
• Potential By-Right Uses: bed & breakfast, live-work units, barbershop/salon/nail tech, child care center, drive-in & drive-through facilities, government building, health/fitness center, medical clinics & offices, mixed commercial use dwellings, nursing homes/assisted living facility, professional offices, retail & wholesale bakery, spa, tattoo shop, technology services & more!!
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
