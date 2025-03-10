Captives Insure and Accelerant Forge Innovative Partnership to Revolutionize Captive Insurance

Captives Insure and Accelerant today announced a groundbreaking partnership set to transform the specialty and captive insurance landscape.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captives Insure, the award-winning captive insurance consulting and underwriting firm, and Accelerant, the leading data-driven risk exchange platform for specialty insurance, today announced a groundbreaking partnership set to transform the specialty and captive insurance landscape.

This collaboration combines Captives Insure's expertise in captive insurance solutions with Accelerant's Risk Exchange creating a powerhouse offering for sophisticated brokerage firms and captive insurance managers.

"By joining forces with Accelerant, we're not just adapting to the future of insurance - we're creating it," said Nate Reznicek, President of Captives Insure. "This long-term partnership, covering multiple lines of business, empowers high-performing businesses to take control of their risk management strategies like never before."

Joshua Kalmikoff, Membership Relationship Director and Captive Insurance Lead of Accelerant, added, "Accelerant’s ability to leverage AI-driven insights from sophisticated analytics and access top-tier issuing carriers complements Captives Insure’s deep industry expertise and strategic risk selection. Together, we’re transforming the captive industry and building the future."

Key benefits of this partnership include:

1. Captive managers and sophisticated brokerage firms now have access to turn-key AM Best rated property and casualty solutions, without the fear of introducing competition

2. A commonsense underwriting approach tailored specifically to allow clients to maximize risk retention and underwriting profit

3. Customized underwriting and risk selection methodology allowing the creation of bespoke captive solutions for insureds that have historically been too small for single parent captive solutions

4. Speed to market. A program-based approach that drives considerable inefficiencies and time out of the traditional captive formation and decision-making process

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the captive insurance industry, which is projected to reach a global market value of $250 billion by 2028.

ABOUT CAPTIVES INSURE:

Captives Insure is an award-winning captive insurance consulting and underwriting firm headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. Working with sophisticated global captive managers and brokers, Captives Insure provides innovative solutions designed to maximize control and premium retention for high-performing businesses worldwide. For more information visit: www.captives.insure

ABOUT ACCELERANT

Accelerant is a services and data platform for the specialty insurance market. Risk capital partners pay the company to source, manage, and monitor portfolios of specialty risk. Accelerant harnesses advanced data analytics and AI to optimize risk management, align incentives across the insurance value chain, and provide transparent and efficient solutions for MGAs and risk capital partners globally. For more information, visit: accelerant.ai

