South Carolina Captive Insurance Regulator Joins Captives.Insure

KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captives Insure, an award-winning captive insurance consulting and underwriting firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe McDonald as its new Executive Vice President (EVP) – Director of Captive Consulting and shareholder of the firm. McDonald, who has served as the Director of Captives for the South Carolina Department of Insurance (SCDOI), brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe McDonald to our team," said Nate Reznicek, President of Captives Insure. "Joe's reputation, expertise and deep understanding of the captive insurance landscape will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services and support our clients in navigating the complexities of captive insurance." McDonald will be responsible for overseeing the company’s consulting platform and advising on strategic initiatives to enhance Captives Insure's offerings. Reznicek continued, “Joe’s addition underscores our company's steadfast commitment to providing top-tier captive insurance services and innovative solutions to our broker and captive manager clients.”

Joe McDonald has an extensive background in the insurance industry, particularly in the realm of captive insurance. During his tenure at the SCDOI, McDonald was instrumental in overseeing the regulation and growth of captive insurance companies within the state. His efforts have significantly contributed to the state’s reputation as a leading domicile for captive insurance, resulting in South Carolina being the fourth largest captive domicile in the United States. Prior to his role at the SCDOI, McDonald held various positions, including Captive and Risk Finance Product Manager at the International Risk Management Institute, Inc. (IRMI), and Licensing Coordinator & Consumer Liaison at the SCDOI. His career is marked by a strong focus on risk management, strategic planning, and customer service.

"I am thoroughly excited to join Captives Insure and contribute to its mission of delivering unparalleled value to our clients," said Joe McDonald. "I will effectively leverage my experience to help the company and support the impressive growth trajectory that Captives Insure is on. Working with such a dedicated team and trusted partners, I look forward to making a meaningful impact and accomplishing some really great things. I am confident we will enhance our services, achieve new milestones, and continue to create something special together."

About Captives Insure

Headquartered in Tennessee, Captives Insure (“C.I.”) is an award-winning captive insurance consulting and underwriting firm, providing numerous turnkey property and casualty captive insurance solutions. The recipient of multiple industry awards, C.I. works with sophisticated global captive managers and brokers to provide captive insurance solutions designed to maximize control and premium retention for high-performing businesses around the world.