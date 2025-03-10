Áo Dài Festival, The Biggest Vietnamese Fashion Event in the U.S. Returns to San Jose

Ao Dai Festival VI Show, San Jose (Photo Credit: Andreas Zhou)

On May 11, 2025, San Jose will be buzzing with excitement for the Áo Dài Festival, a prestigious event that showcases the exquisite Vietnamese national dress!

When I think about Áo Dài Festival 7 this year, I think about my mom, myself, and my children. I want to showcase that at any age, we all look beautiful in an áo dài. I invite everyone to join us!” — Cindy Phan, Excutive Producer

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With one of the largest Vietnamese communities outside of Vietnam, San Jose is the perfect place for this wonderful event. In partnership with the School of Arts and Culture (1700 Alum Rock Avenue, San Jose, CA), we're thrilled to bring you this year’s theme: “Timeless Elegance.” This festival will also celebrate Áo Dài Week, Mother’s Day, and AAPI Heritage Month, making it even more special!

We invite you to join us for a day filled with high-end fashion shows, cultural festivities, delightful traditional dances, and plenty of family-friendly activities. If you're looking for something extra special, our VIP experiences will include early access to the Designer Closet, where you can purchase áo dài clothing from eight amazing international fashion designers: Calvin Hiệp, Cynthia Bùi, Đặng Trọng Minh Châu, Đức Hùng, Ngô Nhật Huy, Thái Nguyễn, Tommy Lê, and Trần Thiện Khánh.

We're expecting over 1,000 friendly faces to join us! Doors will open at 11:30 AM, and everyone is welcome to join the outdoor opening ceremony at 12:30 PM, which will feature a lively lion dance and an Áo Dài parade to kick off our multicultural celebrations. You'll be treated to an incredible fashion runway showcase that highlights gorgeous designer áo dài collections, combining traditional charm with modern style.

Founded in 2011, the Áo Dài Festival has become a beloved event that celebrates Vietnamese culture, artistic expression, and social change. Over the years, it has grown into one of San Jose's most anticipated celebrations, welcoming guests from near and far to experience the beauty of Vietnamese heritage. For more information, please visit www.aodaifestival.net.

Ao Dai Festival Outdoor Show

