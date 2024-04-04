Vietnamese Áo Dài Festival Returns to Downtown San Jose on May 18, 2024

Ao Dai Festival Outdoor Show

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vietnamese Áo Dài Festival showcases the beauty of the Vietnamese áo dài (traditional long dress) and the talent of renowned fashion designers, artists, musicians, and dancers, highlighting the richness of Vietnamese culture. This sixth installment of the festival, named Áo Dài Festival VI: A Modern Fairy Tale, returns to downtown San Jose, which is home to the largest Vietnamese population outside of Vietnam, on Saturday, May 18 at San Jose City Hall Plaza and the Rotunda.

The outdoor opening ceremony and performances will begin at 2:00 PM, including lion dance, martial arts demonstration, and brief áo dài fashion show. The indoor reception, dinner, auction, and fashion show begins at 4:30 PM for ticket holders.

This year’s concept is an enchanted modern Vietnamese fairy tale, brought to life through stunning fashion, music, and dance performances and engages the theme of mending and re-building relationships between mother and daughter. Using birds, plants, mountain and sea imagery, with flowy backdrops and laps of floating elegant Vietnamese traditional gowns, this story is brought to life on stage to paint a story that transcends time and space, moving between the mystical and mortal realms.

Áo Dài Festival was started in 2011 by Dan Do and the late Jenny Do, whose vision was to create an event that brings together artists and social activists, using art, music, dance, and fashion to raise awareness and affect positive social change, while promoting Vietnamese culture. The festival has grown significantly over the years in terms of scale and now, people from all over the United States travel to attend this unique and grand event.

“We want to continue to share the beauty and uniqueness of the áo dài and Vietnamese culture with the community; especially with our youth,” said Anna Nguyen, President of Áo Dài Festival. “For those in the community who are looking for a way to get involved with Áo Dài Festival this year, they can visit our website at www.aodaifestival.net to find out about volunteer opportunities. We invite all members of the community to come to the festival, proudly wearing their beautiful áo dài on May 18.”



Contact Us at Ao Dai Festival: info@aodaifestival.net

Áo Dài Festival is a Registered Charity in California: (Tax ID 88-4376402)

Ao Dai Festival Highlights