Over 100K consumers join ‘Target Fast’ in 40-day boycott of Target, powered by Friends of the Movement technology

Black Wall Street Ticker to provide first-ever real-time ‘conscious spending’ data to inform consumers and hold corporations accountable.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 100,000 conscientious consumers have pledged to “fast” from spending at big-box retailer Target for 40 days, leveraging Friends of the Movement Global Inc. (FotM)’s groundbreaking technology to track and measure the real-time impact of collective spending choices.Led by Rev. Dr. Jamal Bryant, the “ Target Fast ” redefines economic activism, allowing consumers to monitor corporate accountability with real-time conscious spending data for the first time in history. This initiative is powered by FotM’s Black Wall Street Ticker, the world’s first conscious spending tracker, ensuring that spending decisions directly influence corporate policies.The Target Fast aligns with the 40-day Christian season of Lent and was launched in direct response to the retailer’s recent retreat from its $2 billion commitment to Black-owned businesses, a benchmark it pledged to fulfill by 2025 but has since abandoned. “This is not just a moment—it’s a permanent movement, a lifestyle of economic consciousness, available right in the palm of your hand,” said FotM CEO Charles Walker. “The days of empty corporate pledges are over. Consumers now have the tools to make informed, data-driven decisions about where they spend their money.”The innovative approach to economic activism leverages real-time ‘conscious spending’ data to inform consumers and hold corporations accountable. The long-term goal is to create a permanent, transparent ecosystem where consumers can make informed financial decisions and corporations are held accountable based on real economic engagement.Attorney Gerald Griggs of the Georgia NAACP underscored the significance of the campaign, stating, “This action is a declaration of our collective strength. This campaign provides a platform for our voices to be heard and our dollars to be counted in the pursuit of justice.”Historic Shift in Economic ActivismFotM’s tools are transforming economic activism by providing transparency into corporate spending, allowing consumers to support businesses that align with their values. The Black Wall Street Ticker provides real-time spending-impact data; its Voter Wallet empowers consumers with immediate access to data, identifying Black-owned and ally businesses that align with their values and Conscious Spending Directories connect consumers to businesses committed to economic justice and corporate responsibility.Combined, these tools are deployed to distinguish between “corporate friends of the movement” and those who fail to engage meaningfully with Black communities and other historically marginalized groups.Rev. Bryant, who serves as the spokesperson for the Black Wall Street Ticker, emphasized the significance of this movement: “Short-term economic boycotts have rarely driven lasting change because they lacked sustained engagement and measurable impact. This is different. For the first time, we have a platform that gives us real data, real power and real accountability.”Beyond Target: A Platform for All Conscious MovementsWhile the Black Wall Street Ticker was created to track Black economic power, any conscious consumer movement can leverage its capabilities. Whether focused on gun control, eco-friendly businesses, Latino or Asian economic empowerment and other justice-driven causes, organizations can use the platform to launch targeted campaigns and see reciprocity in spending between communities.﻿“It will take time to build these conscious ecosystems, but the momentum is real,” Walker said. “Consumers are not waiting for corporations to do the right thing. They are organizing and we have the technology to help them leverage dollars to demand it.”Our Money United: The Heartbeat of Economic JusticeThe Target Fast is part of Our Money United, a national campaign that has been endorsed by leading civil rights organizations, including the Rainbow Push Coalition, SCLC, National Action Network, the Georgia NAACP and their flagship partner, the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, the original Black Wall Street Chamber in Tulsa, Oklahoma.While Our Money United is not a formal partnership with these organizations, many have pledged their support, and its members have worked alongside the Congressional Black Caucus’ Black Wealth Agenda to advance economic empowerment.“The Black Wall Street Ticker serves as the heartbeat of economic justice,” Walker explained. “It is not just a tool. This movement allows us to hold corporations accountable and direct our spending toward businesses that support equity and justice.""The Black Wall Street Ticker serves as the heartbeat of economic justice," Walker explained. "FotM's tools and Index empower conscious consumer groups to leverage their economic influence and eventually, their political power. This movement allows us to hold corporations accountable and direct our spending toward businesses that support equity and justice."About Friends of the Movement (FotM): Friends of the Movement (FotM) is a social data analytics company leveraging cutting-edge technology to empower consumers in their economic choices. FotM leverages its Black Wall Street Ticker, Voter Wallet and Conscious Spending Directories to provide real-time transparency into corporate accountability, giving consumers the tools to track and measure their spending impact For more information, visit www.fotmglobal.org or contact press@fotmglobal.org.

