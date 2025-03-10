Ojo-Yoshida Report Announces 5 Essential Virtual Summits for Electronics Industry Executives

With unparalleled access to industry thought leaders and deep dives into emerging trends, these summits are essential for executives looking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving electronics landscape” — Bolaji Ojo, Publisher & Managing Editor

WINCHESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ojo-Yoshida Report is set to host a groundbreaking series of virtual summits in 2025 designed specifically for electronics industry executives. These must-attend events will explore the most critical and high-growth areas of the industry, featuring keynote presentations from top industry leaders, dynamic panel discussions on fast-evolving topics, and engaging expert-led sessions—all accessible from anywhere via a high-quality virtual platform.Hosted by the Ojo-Yoshida Report, the five summits will deliver cutting-edge insights across key industry themes:• Power Chips 2025 (May 13-14): Kicking off the series, this summit will dive into the latest business and technological advancements in power solutions, spanning everything from handheld disposable products to high-reliability systems.• AI Summits (June 4-5 & October 14-15): Due to the rapid evolution and transformative potential of artificial intelligence, Ojo-Yoshida Report will dedicate two summits to AI this year, covering technological breakthroughs, market trends, forecasts, and ethical considerations.• Business of Semiconductors Summit (BOSS 2025, September 9-11): Now in its second year, this summit will focus on the theme "Bulletproofing the Future," bringing together industry experts to tackle operational and geopolitical challenges shaping the semiconductor landscape.• Electronics Lifecycle & Supply-Chain Summit (December 9-10): Closing out the series, this summit will explore "Effective Management of Lifecycle, Procurement, Distribution, and Supplier Relationships" in an era of economic, geopolitical, and trade uncertainties.“With unparalleled access to industry thought leaders and a deep dive into emerging trends, these virtual summits are essential for executives looking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving electronics landscape.” said Bolaji Ojo, Publisher and Managing Editor of The Ojo-Yoshida Report.To learn more about speaking or participating in any or all of the Summits, contact Publisher and Managing Editor Bolaji Ojo (b.ojo@ ojoyoshidareport.com ) or Editor-in-Chief Mike Markowitz (mike.markowitz@ojoyoshidareport.com)To learn more about sponsoring any or all of the Summits, contact Bob Dumas (dumabob57@gmail.com)About Ojo-Yoshida ReportThe Ojo-Yoshida Report is the electronics industry’s leading source of in-depth analysis of the intended and unintended consequences of technological innovations and the business decisions made by the global high-tech community. We recognize that every technology innovation has implications that extend beyond its discrete business impact. The Ojo-Yoshida Report puts “technology in context,” examining how technologies shape — and are shaped by — society, individuals, governments, and industries at large. Learn more at the OjoYoshidaReport.com.

