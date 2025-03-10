"Become the Writer You Want to Be": Allegra Huston and James Navé Seek "Write What You Don’t Know" Workshop Facilitators

Allegra Huston and James Navé

The "Creative Writing the Imaginative Storm Way" workshops equip students with new tools to unlock their creativity. TRAINING STARTS TODAY!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allegra Huston and James Navé, creators of Write What You Don’t Know, invite community leaders and creative writers to become facilitators for their Creative Writing the Imaginative Storm Way workshops. Huston and Navé are hosting an introductory meeting for prospective facilitators on Monday, March 10, at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. The meeting will last between 60 and 90 minutes and provide an overview of the facilitator role, training process, and next steps. Click here to sign up https://www.imaginativestorm.com/facilitator-training-sign-up

In her recent interview with "Voices of Taos," Huston delved into the Imaginative Storm writing method. Click here to listen: https://www.taosnews.com/podcast/

"The 'Creative Writing the Imaginative Storm Way' workshop is a transformative experience for writers of all skill levels. Whether you're just starting or have years of experience, this approach unlocks creativity in ways you never imagined. Becoming a facilitator is not just about leading others; it’s about elevating your writing, deepening your understanding of storytelling, and fostering a dynamic creative community," says Huston.

Those chosen to become facilitators for Write What You Don’t Know, also available as an audio course, rave about their metamorphic writing experience. These workshops help writers embrace their creative force, overcome self-doubt, and develop a deeper connection to their craft. More than just a writing program, Creative Writing the Imaginative Storm Way fosters community, strengthening relationships among writers of all backgrounds and experience levels.

“Drop in on an Imaginative Storm session. Whatever relationship with writing you’ve had before will become a blank slate. Those old anxieties and struggles dissolve away as you become immersed in this method. All are equal participants. Using this method is like learning to listen for when the rain comes to nourish and replenish. You train your ear and your mind to open up again," - Sandi Dittmer.

For those who cannot attend the training on Monday, these are the steps:

Step 1: Join the Writing Prompt of the Week session on Zoom, held every Saturday and Thursday. Interested participants can also enroll in a free online training session: https://www.imaginativestorm.com/

Step 2: Sign up for the Facilitators Member Site and download the Facilitator’s Guide - free of charge:

Step 3: Announce the Workshop. Those who wish to receive official recognition can request a facilitator certificate through the program.

More trainings will be offered throughout the year: sign up to be notified https://www.imaginativestorm.com/teach-workshops

About Allegra Huston

Allegra Huston is a writer, editor, and creativity coach known for her memoir Love Child, the novel Say My Name, and the award-winning short film Good Luck, Mr. Gorski. She co-founded the Imaginative Storm writing method (with James Navé) and co-authored the book and online course Write What You Don’t Know. With a distinguished career in the UK and US publishing industries, Huston has worked with three Booker Prize winners, two Nobel Prize winners, and Jane Goodall. She teaches an annual memoir workshop in Nova Scotia and has led writing programs at the University of Oklahoma, the National University of Ireland, Galway, and the Taos Writers Conference.

About James Navé:

James Navé is a poet, podcaster, and educator with over three decades of experience helping writers and artists unlock their creative potential. He co-founded Imaginative Storm and is the co-creator of Write What You Don’t Know, a transformative writing method that inspires exploration through storytelling.

A pioneer of the Poetry Slam movement and co-founder of Poetry Alive!, Navé has brought spoken-word poetry to international audiences from Mauritania to the Philippines, reaching over three million schoolchildren. He has taught workshops at institutions such as the Open Center (New York), the North Carolina Outward Bound School, the University of Oklahoma, and the University of Alabama. Navé holds an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts and is a featured instructor at LEAF Global Arts.

For those looking to learn more about WWYDK, Huston announces the release of "50 Imaginative Storm Writing Prompts." Developed in collaboration with Navé, this resource helps writers unlock their creativity. Available as a coil-bound paperback, PDF, and e-book at https://www.imaginativestorm.com/shop/p/50-imaginative-storm-writing-prompts

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.