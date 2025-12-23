It Starts in December: Author Charlie Carroll Explains How Holiday Eating Sets the Tone for the New Year

Charlie Carroll

Why habits formed around the December solstice quietly determine momentum, energy, and focus long before January begins

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As professionals and everyday people alike enter the new year blaming January for burnout, fatigue, and weight gain, entrepreneur and author Charlie Carroll points to an earlier, often overlooked turning point: the December solstice. According to Carroll, author of Eat Like an Entrepreneur, the shortest days of the year mark a critical behavioral inflection point, when routines loosen, discipline weakens, and eating habits quietly begin shaping energy, focus, and decision-making for the months ahead.

The winter solstice, which occurs around December 21, marks the shortest day of the year and the return of more extended daylight. Although it is a single point in time, the days that follow it, the final stretch of December, are often marked by reduced daylight, disrupted routines, and increased holiday pressure. Together, these conditions make late December a critical window that can either preserve or erode momentum heading into the new year.

“Willpower is a muscle. Discipline is a muscle,” Carroll explains. “The more you use them, the stronger they get. Parties aren’t the problem; poor planning is. If I know I’m going to a party, I don’t eat earlier that day. I wait. The food is more enjoyable, and it’s a great hack for avoiding weight gain.”

Carroll emphasizes that people should attend holiday events and enjoy the festive season, but do so strategically. He notes that alcohol itself is not the issue as long as exercise and movement remain priorities and are not abandoned during the holidays.

“Planning for the New Year is only as good as the energy you have,” Carroll says. “You can’t perform well on low energy. This is a time of year when schedules, eating habits, and travel are all disrupted. People need the right amount of energy to make good decisions. Everything needs darkness and rest, but the December solstice either sets you up or sets you back.”

While January is commonly treated as a fresh start, Carroll reframes December, particularly the days surrounding the solstice, as the moment when momentum is either protected or surrendered. Reduced daylight, holiday obligations, travel, and social eating combine to create conditions where habits are both most vulnerable and most influential.

“By the time people reach January feeling depleted or behind, the pattern is already set,” Carroll says. “The solstice is where consistency either holds or slips. January reveals the result.”

Rather than portraying the holiday season as a period of inevitable excess, Eat Like an Entrepreneur positions food as a tool for performance. Carroll stresses that holiday eating is not about perfection or restriction, but about recognizing patterns. Small, repeated choices made during the darkest weeks of the year can either stabilize energy and mental clarity or quietly undermine them long before resolutions are written.

Readers are responding strongly to the message.

“I absolutely loved this book. Here’s why I think every entrepreneur (or busy person) should pick it up: Focuses on energy, not time: Instead of chasing more hours in the day, Charlie shows how energy is the real currency and he gives practical ways to build it. When you learn just how important energy is in anything in life, everything changes.”

About the Author

Charlie Carroll is an entrepreneur, performance strategist, and author focused on helping high achievers align nutrition, discipline, and decision-making with long-term success. Drawing on real-world business experience, Carroll challenges conventional thinking about productivity and health, offering practical frameworks to support sustained energy, mental clarity, and professional momentum.

