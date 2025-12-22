DR. JAY GROSSMAN ADDRESSES SEASONAL SURGE IN HOLIDAY HEADACHES AND JAW PAIN

Dr. Jay Grossman

Dr. Jay Grossman expands access to therapeutic Botox in December, offering up to 15% off treatment amid rising stress-related symptoms

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As stress-related jaw disorders and tension headaches surge during the holiday season, Los Angeles dentist Dr. Jay Grossman is expanding access to therapeutic care throughout December at his Brentwood practice, Concierge Dentistry, including up to 15% off therapeutic Botox treatments.

“Stress doesn’t just weigh on the mind; it shows up in the muscles of the jaw and face,” said Dr. Grossman. “When those muscles never get a break, the result is pain, headaches, and real disruption to daily life.”

Public awareness of stress-induced teeth clenching and jaw pain continues to grow. In a recent interview with People, television host Kelly Ripa spoke candidly about the impact of chronic jaw clenching on her quality of life. “I was a real teeth clencher,” Ripa shared, explaining that her dentist recommended Botox to address the issue. “I got Botox in my jaw because my dentist recommended it, and it’s changed my life.” Her experience underscores how common, and often overlooked, stress-related jaw disorders have become.

A March 2021 survey by the American Dental Association’s Health Policy Institute found that more than 70% of responding dentists reported an increase in patients experiencing teeth grinding and clenching. Additionally, over 60% observed a rise in other stress-related conditions, including chipped or cracked teeth and symptoms of temporomandibular disorder (TMD), such as jaw pain and difficulty chewing.

Therapeutic Botox, supported by both dental and medical research, works by relaxing overactive jaw muscles, reducing inflammation, and easing tension caused by clenching and grinding. The minimally invasive procedure is completed in minutes and requires no downtime, making it an accessible option for patients seeking relief during the busy holiday season.

“When patients come in with stress-related pain, they’re often surprised by how quickly we can help,” Dr. Grossman added. “For many, that sense of relief can be the difference between simply enduring the season and actually enjoying it.”

In anticipation of increased demand throughout December, Concierge Dentistry is expanding appointment availability. Patients experiencing persistent jaw pain, frequent headaches, or stress-induced clenching are encouraged to schedule a consultation to determine whether therapeutic Botox may be appropriate for their needs.

About Dr. Jay Grossman

Dr. Jay Grossman is a Los Angeles-based dentist, U.S. Navy veteran, and the founder of Homeless Not Toothless. This nonprofit organization has provided millions of dollars in free dental services to underserved communities, including veterans and foster youth. He earned his DDS from the New York University College of Dentistry and is the author of Essential Pillars: The Three Proven Keys to Success and Happiness.

For additional information or to schedule an appointment, call 310-820-0123 or visit https://www.conciergedentistry.com/



