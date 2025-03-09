Royalton Barracks / DUI, DLS

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2001253

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 03/08/2025, at approximately 1959 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Thayer Brook Rd, Braintree, VT

VIOLATION: DUI - Drug, Driving w/ Criminally Suspended License

ACCUSED: Angel M. Abreu

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were dispatched to reported suspicious activity at a residence on Thayer Brook Rd in the town of Braintree, VT. During the course of the investigation, the operator of a motor vehicle, identified as Angel Abreu (45), of Braintree, VT, was displaying signs of impairment and determined to be operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license.





Following investigation, Abreu was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence and Driving with a Criminally Suspended License, and transported to the Royalton Barracks, where he was processed and received a criminal citation to appear for the charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/14/2025 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

