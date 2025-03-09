Royalton Barracks / DUI, DLS
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2001253
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/08/2025, at approximately 1959 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Thayer Brook Rd, Braintree, VT
VIOLATION: DUI - Drug, Driving w/ Criminally Suspended License
ACCUSED: Angel M. Abreu
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were dispatched to reported suspicious activity at a residence on Thayer Brook Rd in the town of Braintree, VT. During the course of the investigation, the operator of a motor vehicle, identified as Angel Abreu (45), of Braintree, VT, was displaying signs of impairment and determined to be operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license.
Following investigation, Abreu was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence and Driving with a Criminally Suspended License, and transported to the Royalton Barracks, where he was processed and received a criminal citation to appear for the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/14/2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
