Saint Johnsbury Barracks / DUI # 1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4001868

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-31111

DATE/TIME: 03/09/2025 at 0108 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Portland Street Saint Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kalenda Rumrill

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Kirby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in the town of Saint Johnsbury. Troopers observed a minor moving violation and subsequently stopped a car operated by Rumrill. As Troopers spoke with Rumrill, indicators of impairment were detected. Rumrill was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Saint Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Rumrill was later issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/24/2025 at 0830 AM

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.