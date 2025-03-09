Saint Johnsbury Barracks / DUI # 1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4001868
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-31111
DATE/TIME: 03/09/2025 at 0108 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Portland Street Saint Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kalenda Rumrill
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Kirby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in the town of Saint Johnsbury. Troopers observed a minor moving violation and subsequently stopped a car operated by Rumrill. As Troopers spoke with Rumrill, indicators of impairment were detected. Rumrill was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Saint Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Rumrill was later issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/24/2025 at 0830 AM
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
