CDCR High‑Security Areas Placed on Modified Movement

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) is placing Level IV high-security sections within its facilities on modified program in response to a surge in violence against staff and incarcerated persons, effective today.

The following institutions will be affected: Calipatria State Prison, Centinela State Prison, California Correctional Institution, High Desert State Prison, Kern Valley State Prison, California State Prison-Los Angeles County, Mule Creek State Prison, Pelican Bay State Prison, California State Prison-Sacramento, Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and Salinas Valley State Prison.

A comprehensive investigation is underway, and modified program will remain in place until the assessment is complete.

It is important to note this modified program is distinct from a lockdown and applies exclusively to Level IV housing units. Those affected by this measure will retain access to essential services such as medical care, legal proceedings, and other critical appointments. Meals will be delivered directly to housing units, and showers and all other movement will be conducted in a controlled manner. Phone, ViaPath tablet calls and visiting will be temporarily restricted.

CDCR remains committed to maintaining the safety and security of its facilities while ensuring the well-being of staff and individuals in its care.

###