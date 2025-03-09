I 89 S MM94

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 S is closed in the area of MM94 due to a Motor Vehicle Incident.

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE . Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

