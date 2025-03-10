Flora Management Bolsters Executive Team with Strategic Hires

Flora Management is proud to announce the expansion of its Executive Team.

SPARTA, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flora Management is proud to announce the addition of Shannon Pfeffer as Chief Partnership Officer and Russell Grimaldi as Chief Commercial Officer, reinforcing its position as a world-class provider of Health IT , Market Access, and Hub services.Shannon Pfeffer, in her role as Chief Partnership Officer, will lead Flora’s strategic alliances, driving high-impact collaborations across pharma, health IT, and life sciences. She will focus on expanding network partnerships, strengthening Flora’s connections, and fostering new opportunities for growth. With a proven track record of forging transformative partnerships, Shannon will play a critical role in expanding Flora’s reach and delivering value-driven solutions.Russell Grimaldi, as Chief Commercial Officer, will spearhead innovation and business expansion. He will drive key growth with core clients, ensuring Flora continues to deliver top-tier solutions tailored to their evolving needs. A pioneer in EHR -driven marketing and access solutions, Russell has been instrumental in shaping the industry’s commercial strategies. His leadership will enhance Flora’s ability to connect patients, providers, and pharma through cutting-edge solutions.Angelo Campano, the original EHR marketer and CEO of Flora Management, commented, “Bringing in world-class talent like Shannon and Russell ensures we’re primed for continued success. Their expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we elevate our offerings and deepen our partnerships.”Shannon Pfeffer expressed enthusiasm for her new role, stating: "Flora is at the forefront of Health IT and market access innovation. I’m thrilled to join a team that shares my passion for creating strategic partnerships that deliver real impact. Together, we’ll build relationships that drive meaningful outcomes for clients and patients alike.”Russell Grimaldi echoed the excitement, adding: "The opportunity to shape the future of commercial strategy at Flora is incredibly exciting. With true visionary leadership and the strength of this team, we’re well-positioned to lead the industry in delivering best-in-class solutions that redefine how pharma, providers, and patients connect.”With these key hires, Flora Management continues its trajectory of unprecedented growth, solidifying its reputation as an industry-leading consultancy in EHR-driven marketing, access, and hub services.About Flora ManagementFlora Management is a leading provider of innovative marketing, access, and hub services for pharma, life sciences, and healthcare organizations. With a focus on EHR-driven engagement and cutting-edge commercial strategies, Flora delivers world-class solutions that enhance patient access and improve healthcare outcomes.

