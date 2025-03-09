Sacramento Filmmaker's Sci-Fi Epic Selected for IMAX Premiere at Sactown Movie Buffs Film Festival

The future is stranger than fiction: "Shape of Things to Come" Official Selection SacTown Movie Buffs Film Festival 2025

IMAX Debut for Local Sci-Fi Epic "Shape of Things to Come"

To have the film premiere in IMAX, in my hometown, is a dream come true. I believe this film is best experienced on the largest screen possible and I'm excited to share it with the community.” — Tony Savo

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated science fiction film, " Shape of Things to Come ," written and directed by Sacramento's own Tony Savo , has been officially selected for the 2025 SacTown Movie Buffs Film Festival , and will premiere exclusively in IMAX at the Esquire IMAX Theatre in downtown Sacramento. This groundbreaking film, which explores profound questions about technology and human consciousness, is set to captivate audiences April 25th-27th."Shape of Things to Come" delves into a near-future world where the lines between artificial intelligence and human experience blur, prompting viewers to contemplate the very essence of existence. With stunning visuals and a thought-provoking narrative, Savo's film promises an immersive cinematic experience unlike any other."I'm incredibly honored to have 'Shape of Things to Come' selected for the SacTown Movie Buffs Film Festival," said Tony Savo, director of the film. "To have the film premiere in IMAX, in my hometown, is a dream come true. I believe this film is best experienced on the largest screen possible, and I am excited to share this vision with the Sacramento community."The SacTown Movie Buffs Film Festival, known for showcasing innovative and compelling independent films, recognized the unique artistic merit and technical achievement of "Shape of Things to Come." The decision to premiere the film in IMAX underscores its cinematic scope and ambition."This animated short combines animation and AI very smoothly. It's well-made and looks and sounds great," said Kierre Stowes, President and Curator of the SacTown Movie Buffs Film Festival. "We feel audiences will be entertained with this one on the big screen at Esquire IMAX."Event Details:Film: "Shape of Things to Come"Director: Tony SavoFestival: SacTown Movie Buffs Film Festival 2025Venue: Esquire IMAX Theatre, Downtown SacramentoDates: April 25th-27th, 2025Tickets: On sale now https://filmfreeway.com/SacTownMovieBuffsFilmFest/tickets . Please visit https://www.sactownmoviebuffs.com for updates.About Tony Savo:Tony Savo is an award-winning recording artist and filmmaker based in Sacramento, California. His work is known for its innovative storytelling and visually arresting style. "Shape of Things to Come" represents his most ambitious project to date, showcasing his passion for exploring the intersection of technology and humanity.About SacTown Movie Buffs Film Festival:The SacTown Movie Buffs Film Festival is a premier showcase for independent cinema, dedicated to celebrating the art of filmmaking and fostering a vibrant film community in Sacramento. The festival provides a platform for emerging and established filmmakers to share their work with audiences and industry professionals.About Esquire IMAX Theatre:The Esquire IMAX Theatre in downtown Sacramento offers the ultimate cinematic experience with its giant screen and state-of-the-art sound system.Contact:Media inquiries regarding the film contact Tony@sactownfamous.com or visit TonySavo.com###

Shape of Things to Come | A Film by Tony Savo | Official Trailer (2025)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.