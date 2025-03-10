Webinar Announcement: Discover Cost-Saving Solutions for Chilled Water Systems
We are excited to host this upcoming webinar dedicated to those who manage any building facility. We will discuss solutions to the age-old water-cooled chilled water plant problems.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facilities professionals seeking to improve cooling tower performance and reduce operational costs are invited to an upcoming webinar hosted by Integrity Energy Solutions Group (IESG).
— Terry McTigue, president/CEO of IESG
The webinar, "Campus Energy 2025: Introduction to ElectroCell Systems Particle Precipitator," will be held on March 13, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM (EST) and conducted online for convenient access.
Paul McLaine, founder of ElectroCell Systems, will present innovative strategies designed to:
*Enhance cooling tower efficiency.
*Minimizes maintenance expenses
*Conserve energy and water resources.
This webinar is designed for facilities managers, engineers, and decision-makers seeking practical solutions to improve chilled water system performance and achieve measurable cost savings.
About ElectroCell Systems
Since 2003, ElectroCell Systems has been a leader in automated micro-cleansing technology for industrial and commercial chiller plants. The company's solutions have consistently helped organizations improve system performance, lower energy consumption, and reduce maintenance demands.
About Integrity Energy Solutions Group (IESG)
Integrity Energy Solutions Group (IESG) is a trusted provider of energy optimization solutions for industrial and commercial facilities. Specializing in cooling system efficiency improvements, IESG offers sustainable strategies that reduce energy costs, extend equipment longevity, and support environmental responsibility.
Event Details:
*WHEN: March 13, 2025
*WHERE: Online (Accessible from any location)
*TIME: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM (EST)
Registration Information
To register for this informative event, visit: https://event.gotowebinar.com/event/a96b17a9-00e8-4984-8e9d-f907839b78e7
For additional information, contact IESG at 800-757-2406 or schedule a meeting here: https://calendly.com/iesg/15min?month=2025-03
Terry McTigue
Integrity Energy Solutions Group (IESG)
+1 800-757-2406
terry@iesgcorp.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.