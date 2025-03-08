Author Tamiko Powell Shares Her Miraculous Journey in 'The Word - There is No Other Way'

A Powerful Story of Faith, Transformation, and Divine Purpose

TX, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her deeply moving memoir, The Word - There Is No Other Way , Tamiko Powell takes readers on an extraordinary journey of survival, faith, and enlightenment. Originally published on December 19, 2017, this inspiring book recounts Powell’s life-changing experience following a catastrophic accident, a near-death encounter, and a spiritual rebirth that reshaped her purpose in music, poetry, and faith.Through heartbreak, trials, and ultimate victory, Powell testifies to how the Lord helped her discover strength, faith, and divine purpose, even in the face of overwhelming adversity. The Word - There Is No Other Way is more than a story of perseverance—it is a declaration of faith and trust in God's plan, even in the darkest of times. The book explores the transformative power of faith, offering guidance and hope to people from all walks of life.Key Highlights:● A heartfelt memoir detailing Powell’s life transformation following a traumatic accident.● A story of survival and divine intervention, offering an authentic look into the trials that led to spiritual enlightenment.● Themes of faith, hope, belief, and perseverance are woven throughout, encouraging readers to trust in God’s will.● Empowering and uplifting messages that resonate with anyone facing adversity or searching for spiritual meaning."This book is a gift of hope," says Powell. "It tells the story of my death and resurrection—a walk with God who carried me beyond my control. Through this book, I want to inspire others to stand firm in their faith, no matter how hard life gets."Availability:The Word - There Is No Other Way is available in Paperback, Kindle (English & Spanish), and as an Audiobook (Spanish). It can be purchased on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit the author’s website and social media to learn more.Book Details:● Title: The Word - There is No Other Way● Author: Tamiko Powell● Genre: Spiritual Memoir ● Formats Available: Paperback, Kindle, Audiobook (Spanish)● Price: $12.95 (Paperback), $3.95 (Kindle), $0.00 Audiobook (with membership trial)● Publisher: Self-published● Release Date: December 19, 2017● Where to Buy: Amazon, Barnes & NobleAbout the Author:Ta Mi Ko is the professional name for Tamiko Powell, survivor, spiritual artist, and multi-published author. Until the traumatic accident early in life Tamiko aspired to be a fashion designer. Despite her near-death experience, she found meaning in music and poetry which are at the core of everything. Her art symbolizes the faith, and spirit of perseverance, intertwined with God, that support her as she is called to tell miracle stories. Tender hope and a way out through spiritual enlightenment through Tamiko’s music and words.

