Disaster Recovery Centers in Mingo and Wyoming Counties, W.Va. Opening Monday March 10
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Two Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) will be opening on Monday March 10, at 8:00 a.m. One DRC will open in Mingo County at Williamson Campus in Williamson, WV and the other will open in Wyoming County at the Wyoming County Courthouse in Pineville, WV.
The centers are located at:
|Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center
|
Williamson Campus
1601 Armory Drive
Williamson, WV 25661
Hours of operation:
Monday through Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Sundays
|Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center
|
Wyoming Court House
24 Main Ave
Pineville, WV 24874
Hours of operation:
Monday through Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Sundays
DRCs are open to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.
Residents do not have to visit a DRC to register with FEMA. You can call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. You can also register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App on your phone.
For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.
###
FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.
Follow FEMA online, on X @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol, on FEMA's Facebook page or Espanol page and at FEMA's YouTube account. Also, follow on X FEMA_Cam.
For preparedness information follow the Ready Campaign on X at @Ready.gov, on Instagram @Ready.gov or on the Ready Facebook page.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.