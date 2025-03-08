Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Centers in Mingo and Wyoming Counties, W.Va. Opening Monday March 10

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Two Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) will be opening on Monday March 10, at 8:00 a.m. One DRC will open in Mingo County at Williamson Campus in Williamson, WV and the other will open in Wyoming County at the Wyoming County Courthouse in Pineville, WV. 

The centers are located at: 

Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center

Williamson Campus

1601 Armory Drive

Williamson, WV 25661

Hours of operation:

Monday through Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Closed on Sundays
Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center

Wyoming Court House

24 Main Ave

Pineville, WV 24874

Hours of operation:

Monday through Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Closed on Sundays

DRCs are open to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.

Residents do not have to visit a DRC to register with FEMA. You can call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. You can also register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App on your phone. 

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

